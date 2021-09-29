CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

HD Security Camera Floodlights

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blink Floodlight Cam is one of the latest hardware security solutions from the Amazon-owned company that will provide users with the ability to keep a closer eye on their home and more. The unit features a wireless design to enable it to be placed almost anywhere around a property...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Best Black Friday wifi security camera deals

Whether you want to keep tabs on your home while you’re out, get alerted to any intruders, or have the convenience of knowing when that package arrives, wifi security cameras have a whole host of uses. If you’ve been thinking about adding an extra layer of security to your home, Black Friday should be the ideal opportunity to grab a security system at a lower price.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

SimpliSafe Wireless Outdoor Security Camera has a 140° field of view and 1,080p HD video

Monitor your home’s surroundings and get peace of mind with the SimpliSafe Wireless Outdoor Security Camera. Equipped with an ultra-wide 140° field of view, this camera reaches all blind spots in your garden for plenty of coverage. Best of all, it provides high-definition video with 1,080p HD resolution and 8x digital zoom. In fact, this powerful zoom allows you to see faces and license plates from 15 feet away. Moreover, this SimpliSafe security camera features a motion-activated spotlight that switches on when it detects movement. So it’ll catch any perpetrator to scare them off. Or warn off intruders with the camera’s 2-way audio. Best of all, it even detects when your burglar sensors go off to automatically power on the built-in siren to warn neighbors.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Arlo Pro 4 review: The best outdoor security camera of 2021

Outdoor security cameras are getting more affordable all the time, with options as cheap as $30. And yet cameras in the $200 range persist -- from leading brands like Google Nest and Arlo, no less. The Arlo Pro 4 shows why. With a rich set of features, dependable design and...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Security#Wireless Security Camera#Hardware Security#Intruders#Amazon
SPY

Always Put Safety First With the Best Home Security Cameras

The best home security cameras can be a great way to give yourself peace of mind. It’s an easy way to monitor pets, kids and any visitors you may have in your home while you’re away. Plus, in the unthinkable event that a burglary happens, you’ll be prepared. Many security systems can double as outdoor security cameras or indoor security cameras, allowing you to keep tabs on people walking by, as well as whatever may be going on inside your home. A security camera can also be a worthwhile investment for small business owners. When looking for your home security camera...
ELECTRONICS
true-tech.net

Moto E40 to get a 6.5″ 90Hz HD+ panel and 48MP triple camera setup

Motorola gave us super affordable Moto E20 with Android 11 Go and now, it is working on reprising the series with another addition dubbed s Moto E40. The phone is reportedly based on Moto G20 although we will take it with a pinch of salt. A leakster has revealed several details about the smartphone with a lot of gaps to fill.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

Ring security cameras are getting this big, but pricey upgrade

RIng is adding an extra layer of protection to its security cameras that you'll either find incredibly useful or incredibly creepy. Or both. A new subscription service will let you add professional monitoring to your security cameras, so that a third-party monitoring service can look in on your camera's feeds if they detect motion. The service, called Virtual Security Guard, is estimated to cost roughly $99 per month.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Gadget Flow

Blink Floodlight Cam gives you a totally wireless outdoor HD smart security setup

Ensure that the outside of your home is watched over with the Blink Floodlight Cam. Running on batteries, this camera and floodlight duo offers a wire-free setup experience. So you can mount it anywhere you want. In fact, you can even pair it with the Blink Solar Panel Mount for power from the sun. The 700-lumen floodlight pairs with the Outdoor Cam to provide an HD smart security setup. With it, you can hear and see visitors and even speak to them in real-time through the two-way audio in the app. You’ll view them clearly with the 1080p HD live view feature, and you can store video clips and photos in the cloud if you wish. With this device, you can personalize it by enabling alerts, customizing motion detection zones, setting light triggers, and more. Of course, it works with Alexa, too, letting you manage your home with voice control.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Amazon launches $40 Blink Floodlight Camera mount to compete with Google Nest

Amazon is launching a new Blink Floodlight Camera as part of its fall launch event, a $40 mount designed to work with its Blink Outdoor camera. The offering should help Amazon's Blink brand better compete with Google Nest, which previously announced a version of its Nest Cam that comes with a floodlight. (International prices weren't immediately available, but $40 converts to roughly £30 or AU$60.)
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Omni-Compatible Camera Capture Cards

The Razer Ripsaw X low-latency camera capture card is a powerful accessory for avid photographers and videographers alike that will enable them to stay connected to their equipment in a productivity focused way. The device provides support for resolutions up to 4K UHD at 60fps or Full HD (1080p) at up to 120fps and is intended for use with a camera that offers a USB 3.x 5Gbps port. The unit is compatible with all the major brands of cameras including Nikon, Canon, Sony, Panasonic, GoPro and Fujifilm.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Affordable Smart Thermostats

E-commerce giant Amazon has partnered with Honeywell Home to release its first smart thermostat. Affordably priced at $60, the new device poses a direct challenge to Alphabet Inc.'s 'Google Nest.'. Announced during Amazon's annual hardware event on Tuesday, the new thermostat was said to boast an incredibly simple, user-friendly design....
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Vision Restoring Eyewear Devices

IrisVision, a health tech company specializing in vision loss solutions, has released the 'IrisVision Inspire,' a lightweight eyewear device that employs software lens technology capable of temporarily restoring users' functional vision. The device presents a simple and intuitive design and comes equipped with WiFi connectivity, voice control options, instant autofocus,...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Ultra-Portable Productivity Tablets

The Microsoft Surface Go 3 tablet laptop is a powerful productivity hardware offering for users seeking out a way to maintain their lifestyle when at the office, at home or on the go. The unit is powered by either an Intel Platinum Gold or Intel Core i3 processor that's supported...
COMPUTERS
Rolling Stone

The Best USB Headsets for Taking Calls and Video Conferencing While Working from Home

Working from home has its upsides, but there is one aspect that can be infuriating: noise. Whether it’s your kids asking for something, roommates being loud, or simply ambient noise from the street, there always seems to be some intrusive sound that interferes with work. This makes video calls and conferencing with co-workers downright difficult. And besides the annoyance, interfering noise can also come off as unprofessional. Luckily, there’s an easy fix: a great headset. We’ve found that plug-and-play USB headsets make a great companion for any stay-at-home worker, allowing you to make calls and conference without noise interference. Plug-and-play USB headsets...
ELECTRONICS
gsmarena.com

Nokia G50 5G phone unveiled with Snapdragon 480, 6.81" HD+ display and a 48 MP camera

The Nokia G50 is getting unveiled earlier than we expected. The phone joins the X10 and X20 in using the Snapdragon 480 chipset to deliver affordable 5G connectivity. However, this is still a G-series phone, so you can expect 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of monthly security patches (vs. 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of patches for the X-series). Note that the G50 comes with Android 11 out of the box.
NFL
BGR.com

Black Friday desktop computer deals: What to expect

Black Friday is right around the corner. In fact, it’s under two months away. Now that fall is here, you’re ready to start thinking about what your holiday shopping list should look like. So you might as well take advantage of the time you have now to get prepared. There are certain trends that you’re sure to see and possibly expect. When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there are always so many great ones. From TVs to smart home devices, there’s plenty to love. But many people take a look at the sales for one thing:...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy