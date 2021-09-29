Mainland Chinese stocks rise; official data shows unexpected contraction in China factory activity
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Thursday, as investors reacted to the release of Chinese factory activity data for September. Mainland Chinese stocks closed higher, with the Shanghai composite up 0.9% to 3,568.17 while the Shenzhen component jumped 1.634% to 14,309.01. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, on the other hand, fell 0.55% as of its final hour of trading.www.cnbc.com
