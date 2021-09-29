CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Korea's Kim Jong Un rejects US dialogue proposal

Cover picture for the articleSeoul [South Korea], September 30 (ANI/Sputnik): North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has rejected the US proposal for a dialogue, calling it an attempt to mask hostility, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday. The US has condemned the recent missile tests conducted by North Korea but stressed that it...

The Independent

Is Kim Yo-jong the most powerful woman in North Korea?

When the South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, called for an end to the war on the Korea peninsula recently, the initial response was a rebuff from North Korea’s vice foreign minister. This has been the standard response from Pyongyang whenever the idea has been raised of turning the 1953 armistice between the two warring Koreas into an actual peace treaty.
AFP

North and South Korea restore cross-border hotline

North and South Korea restored their cross-border hotline on Monday, a step that Seoul said could help improve relations after Pyongyang sparked global concern with a string of missile tests in recent weeks. The two sides resumed communications with officials exchanging their first phone call since August, days after the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting over the North Korean missile tests. The two Koreas had signalled a surprise thaw in relations in late July by announcing the resumption of cross-border communications -- severed more than a year earlier -- but the detente was short-lived, as Pyongyang stopped answering calls just two weeks later. Seoul's unification ministry confirmed the phone call on Monday morning between officials from the two rivals.
Fox News

North and South Korea restore communications amid missile strikes

North and South Korea have reportedly restored a stalled communication channel three days after North Korea said it had test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons firings in recent weeks. Seoul’s Unification Ministry reported that liaison officials from the two countries exchanged messages over a...
Fox News

White House says Biden's proposals to North Korea ignored by Kim as regime continues missile tests

President Biden’s proposals to North Korea have been ignored by dictator Kim Jong Un as his regime continues its barrage of missile tests, the White House revealed. White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked for the administration's reaction to North Korea's second missile test in a week, as well as reports that the country is moving to reopen direct communication with South Korea during Friday’s daily news conference.
Kim Jong Un
Moon Jae In
US News and World Report

North Korea's Kim Seeks Better Ties With South, but Slams US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea leader Kim Jong Un expressed willingness to restore stalled communication lines with South Korea in coming days while shrugging off U.S. offers for dialogue as “cunning ways” to conceal its hostility against the North, state media reported Thursday. Kim’s statement is an apparent...
AFP

North Korea's Kim says US offer of talks a 'petty trick'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un condemned a US offer of dialogue as a "petty trick", state media reported Thursday, and accused the Joe Biden administration of continuing a hostile policy against his nuclear-armed country. But Kim condemned the declarations as "no more than a petty trick for deceiving the international community and hiding its hostile acts", the official KCNA news agency reported.
Marietta Daily Journal

North Korea test-fires another missile after Kim derides Biden

North Korea claimed it had successfully test launched a newly developed anti-aircraft missile a day after the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, called President Joe Biden’s North Korea policy a “petty trick” — escalating tensions with Washington. The test was of “very practical significance in studying and developing various prospective...
BBC

North Korea's Kim Jong-un offers to restore inter-Korean hotline

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said he is willing to restore a vital communication hotline with South Korea, in a possible offer of reconciliation. He also accused the US of proposing talks without changing its "hostile policy" towards the North. Pyongyang severed the hotlines in August this year in...
South Korea
China
Rebel Yell

North Korea | Kim Jong-un rejects US offer of dialogue

(Seoul) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has rejected an offer for dialogue from the United States, calling it “a facade covering up his deception and hostile acts,” state media reported Thursday. Posted on Sep 29, 2021 at 6:10 pm. “Since the arrival of the new US administration, the US military...
The Conversation UK

North Korea: the rise and rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

When the South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, called for an end to the war on the Korea peninsula recently, the initial response was a rebuff from North Korea’s vice foreign minister. This has been the standard response from Pyongyang whenever the idea has been raised of turning the 1953 armistice between the two warring Koreas into an actual peace treaty.
The Guardian

Kim Jong-un’s sister says North Korea open to talks with South if Seoul shows ‘respect’

The influential sister of North Korea’s leader said that an inter-Korean summit could take place, but only if mutual “respect” and “impartiality” are guaranteed. The statement on Saturday was the second in two days by Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un’s sister and key adviser. She had on Friday urged Seoul to end its “hostile policies” towards Pyongyang after South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in called for the declaration of an official end to the state of war with the North.
