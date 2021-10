Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Season 6 premiere of The Masked Singer. Read at your own risk!. The Masked Singer is back on Fox for Season 6, and as usual, the season is slightly different than the past. This year, Nick Cannon announced the season would open up with a double elimination from the Group A contestants, so audiences saw both Octopus and Mother Nature get eliminated but only learned the identity of Octopus, who is none other than NBA superstar Dwight Howard. Mother Nature's reveal was bumped to Night 2 of the premiere, though we have a pretty good idea of who she might be.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO