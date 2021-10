PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local health leaders are stressing the importance of COVID-19 booster shots. On Friday, UPMC doctors discussed the ever-changing federal guidance on those shots. They say if you are immunocompromised, get the shot. The doctors do you want people to know if you are healthy, you should be protected. “It really doesn’t add something dramatically new. It’s essentially a review system for your immune system,” UPMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Donald Yealy said. Dr. Yealy and UPMC Medical Director Dr. Graham Snyder said the shots will be an added layer of protection for people who are immunocompromised. “It’s not because we’ve...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO