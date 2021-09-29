CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes Martinez On Suffering A Concussion In Her Final WWE NXT Match

By Marc Middleton
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran pro wrestler Mercedes Martinez was one of the WWE NXT Superstars released on Friday, August 6, but her last match with the company came more than one month before that as she teamed with Jake Atlas for a loss to Xia Li and Boa on the June 29 NXT episode. That match ended after Li delivered a roundhouse kick to Martinez, putting her down on the mat. It was later reported that Martinez suffered a concussion in the spot.

