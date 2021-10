Roma vs Udinese: AS Roma will be up against Udinese in the Matchday 5 of the Serie A 2021/22 season. AS Roma were defeated 3-2 by Hellas Verona, breaking their six-match winning streak and delivering Jose Mourinho his first loss as Roma manager. Outside of Lorenzo Pellegrini’s ongoing stellar play, it was a generally uninspiring match that made it all too easy to forget Roma’s overwhelming 5-1 triumph over CSKA Sofia only a few days earlier. That defeat to Hellas Verona stings a little since it exposed certain deficiencies in Roma’s roster. Despite that, they are still in the fourth position and would look to climb up the charts with a win.

UEFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO