USDJPY is recouping the losses that posted in the preceding week with strong momentum, approaching the 20-month high of 112.07. In technical indicators, the RSI is sloping upwards in the positive region, while the MACD is gaining momentum again above its trigger and zero lines. Moreover, the red Tenkan-sen line is still standing above the blue Kijun-sen line, while the price is trading well above the Ichimoku cloud, endorsing a positive structure.

CURRENCIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO