Nina Dobrev and Chace Crawford handled followers with a selfie as they introduced that that they had begun the taking pictures for his or her film Reunion. As reported earlier, Nina Dobrev, Chace Crawford, Jamie Chung and Michael Hitchcock will quickly be seen within the ensemble comedy film Reunion. Nina Dobrev took to her Instagram and shared images along with her fellow the CW alumni Chace Crawford. As she shared the photographs Dobrev wrote that that they had begun the filming of Reunion. The Vampire Diaries star wrote, ““began on @thecw now we’re right here, began on @thecw now the entire crew fuckin’ right here” – drake @chacecrawford #ReunionFilm @ReunionFilm.”

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO