Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Spears Suspended from Conservatorship

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBS) — A Los Angeles judge has suspended Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship that’s controlled the singer’s life, career and finances for 13 years. The decision is a major victory for the pop star, who has pushed to remove her father from the court-appointed arrangement.

