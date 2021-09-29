Elmapuddy rejoins Gen.G as VALORANT coach

John Goscicki, a Character Producer for Valorant, released a State of the Agents dev log post today on the first-person shooter’s website. In it, he discussed some of the changes recently made to agents in patch 3.06, as well as what will happen with agent balance now that the Stage 3 Masters has concluded. He also briefly mentioned Yoru, who is still due for a rework. But the most interesting tidbit Goscicki dropped revealed the next agent coming to Valorant will fulfill the Sentinel role.

