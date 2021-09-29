CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmapuddy rejoins Gen.G as VALORANT coach

By Leonardo Biazzi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian tactician and content creator Chris “Elmapuddy” Tebbit has returned to Gen.G, this time to be a VALORANT head coach, the organization announced today. The 25-year-old previously worked for the North American organization as a CS:GO head coach between December 2019 and January 2021 and was away from competition since Cloud9 shut down its CS:GO division in May. Now that Elmapuddy has transitioned to Riot Games’ FPS, he’ll reunite with Kenneth “koosta” Suen, who he coached in Counter-Strike twice before.

