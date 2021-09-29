San Manuel Band of Mission Indians announces casino rebrand to Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel
The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (“San Manuel” or the “Tribe”) and the San Manuel Entertainment Authority (“SMEA”) announced Friday, Sept. 24, that San Manuel Casino is now Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel, a milestone moment introducing a new era in Southern California gaming and hospitality. SMEA will continue to serve as the owners of the best-in-class casino and resort while the name change allows the Tribe to pursue additional growth opportunities and serve the community under the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians enterprise.iecn.com
