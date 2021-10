Here are five things we learned about Tennessee after the 62-24 massacre at Missouri. Hooker, who didn’t start until Joe Milton was hurt in Game 2, was outstanding against Missouri. The Virginia Tech transfer was 15 of 19 passing (one was dropped and one was a throwaway) for 225 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran 14 times for 74 yards and a score. Coming off an injury at Florida, Hooker wasn’t cleared to play until late in the week. But he led the Vols on scoring drives on nine of 10 possessions and it would have been 10 for 10 if not for a questionable call on a Tiyan Evans run. Hooker’s accuracy, running ability, decision making and coolness under fired have convinced me UT can score 30 points on every team it plays the rest of the season not named Alabama or Georgia. I rank him as the No. 7 QB in the SEC now – and he could move up the ladder.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO