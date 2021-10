Wolfe Research analyst Deepak Mathivanan upgraded Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) from Peerperform to Outperform with a price target of $90.00. The analyst comments "We are also upgrading shares of CHWY to Outperform with a $90 PT. Shares of CHWY have traded down 22% YTD, largely due to fears of steady deceleration in active customer growth post COVID. However, we believe the decline in net new customer adds during FY21 should reverse in FY22 as the impact of FY20 cohort churn moderates mathematically. With less than 10% share of total pet spend, we believe CHWY still has plenty of strong growth ahead. At 2.7x FY22 revenues, valuation leaves room for upside (~17x EBITDA at 15% LT margins)."

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO