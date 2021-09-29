6-Year-Old Being Flown Out Following Dirt Bike Accident In Mechanicsville
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. -- We are receiving reports of an incident that occurred earlier this evening that is sending one child to the hospital. At approximately 6:41 p.m. on September 29, first responders were called to the scene in the 28000 block of Dandelion Way for reports of a dirt bike crash. The caller, later identified as the father, told dispatchers that his 6-year-old son had just crashed his dirt bike and was seriously injured in the process.www.thebaynet.com
