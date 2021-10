Before everything went to shit, I was going to go see Swallow the Sun at Dingbatz in Clifton, New Jersey. And after the pandemic hit and of course the tour got canceled like everything else, I thought to myself, “well there’s no way that chance will ever come again. A band coming from Finland to play 20 minutes from my house at a club with a big goofy bat painted on the back of the stage.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO