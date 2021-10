Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300) Police are investigating a scam in which a victim was called regarding lottery winnings. The victim reported on Sept. 9 that they were contacted via the phone about winning the “Mega Ball Lottery” and that their winnings were $8.5 million but they first had to transfer $8,800 to another account to start the collection process of the prize money. When they were contacted again to transfer more money, the victim became suspicious and contacted police. Police said this was a scam and ask anyone with information to contact them.

MECHANICSBURG, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO