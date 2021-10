Angela Patton wants to transform the narrative about young black women. As the CEO of Girls For A Change, a nonprofit based in Richmond, Virginia, Patton leads programs that empower young black women to cultivate their voices, effectively communicating each of their unique stories. “My mom always emphasized being able to communicate with people about my feelings,” begins Patton. “She taught me to confront my problems with words, head-on. I prepared myself to deal with uncomfortable conversations and I try to pass that mindset onto the girls. It’s a necessary skill to effectively communicate what you want out of your career. You can’t control the narrative if everyone else speaks for you.”

