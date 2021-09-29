Jay-Z Pushing For Release Of Inmate Serving 20-Years For Weed
Jay-Z's billion-dollar status has allowed him to cop luxury timepieces that he gets to flex in the Hamptons. However, it's also afforded him an exceptional legal team that he's brought on numerous times to help fight against injustice. A 55-year-old fan named Valon Vailes who is currently sitting behind bars on a 20-year-sentence for cannabis possession is now being backed by Hov and his attorney Alex Spiro in an attempt to get him out of prison on a "compassionate release."www.hotnewhiphop.com
