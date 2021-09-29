CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jay-Z Pushing For Release Of Inmate Serving 20-Years For Weed

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJay-Z's billion-dollar status has allowed him to cop luxury timepieces that he gets to flex in the Hamptons. However, it's also afforded him an exceptional legal team that he's brought on numerous times to help fight against injustice. A 55-year-old fan named Valon Vailes who is currently sitting behind bars on a 20-year-sentence for cannabis possession is now being backed by Hov and his attorney Alex Spiro in an attempt to get him out of prison on a "compassionate release."

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
talesbuzz.com

Jay-Z fighting for release of man in prison over weed

Https://clubdeportivocdl.com/advert/free-juventus-vs-chelsea-2021-live-stream-free/. Jay-Z is hoping to help one of his fans in prison. The rapper’s legal team has made a plea – twice – to a North Carolina judge asking for the “compassionate release” of a man serving a 20-year prison sentence over marijuana charges, Page Six has exclusively learned. In...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Alex Spiro
Vibe

Jay-Z Fights To Free Fan Serving 20 Years For Marijuana

Jay-Z has joined the charge to help free a man who was unjustly sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on marijuana charges. This past week, Hov’s attorney, Alex Spiro, filed a motion in North Carolina requesting the release of inmate Valon Vailes, who was convicted of conspiring to possess and distribute more than one ton of marijuana between 2003 and 2007. In his motion, Spiro argued that Vailes is not a threat to society and has a mentally ill brother, for who he’s the primary caregiver, as the reason for his release. “It is unjust to allow Mr. Vailes to remain...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Shea criticizes early release plans for Rikers inmates

NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea criticized plans to prematurely release dozens of Rikers Island inmates from the out-of-control jail — quipping that the detainees “worked awfully hard to get in there.”. The top cop made the comments on NY1 Tuesday morning, a day after Mayor Bill de Blasio said the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Bureau Of Prisons
nickiswift.com

This Is What 50 Cent Wants To Do With Nicki Minaj

50 Cent has now revealed what his dream collaboration with Nicki Minaj would be. In the past, 50 admitted that he's a big fan of hers. "She has a lane that's been closed that she just busted open on her own, and she's an amazing talent," he told MTV in 2010. "A lot of artists, I personally am not excited by, but her, particularly, she impressed me on that 'Bottoms Up' remix."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Ja Rule Responds To 50 Cent: "You're Nothing Without Eminem"

It looks like the twenty-year feud between 50 Cent and Ja Rule has kicked off once again. During Ja Rule's Verzuz battle against Fat Joe on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, hip-hop fans wondered about 50 Cent's reaction to the event, given his issues with both artists. Irv Gotti stepped into the comments section to silence trolls who continually mentioned the Power producer, saying, "All y'all talking that 50 shit. All good. He got beat up stabbed up. Shot up. And sued us. That's all I'm gonna say. Your hero ain't what you think he is. Period. And Facts."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Notorious B.I.G.'s Murder Might Have Finally Been Solved

It has been nearly two and half decades since beloved rapper Notorious B.I.G. was murdered while riding in a car in Los Angeles. Since then, police have investigated the crime, and numerous theories have emerged, but no concrete evidence has been found regarding those who may have perpetrated the killing. Now, a brand new documentary focusing on his tragic death claims that the crime might be solved.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

R. Kelly Makes Statement After Guilty Verdict, Fans Protest Outside Courthouse

His defense attempted to sway the jury in their favor during closing arguments by comparing R. Kelly to the likes of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Mike Pence, but the conclusion of the singer's sex trafficking trial did not end as they'd hoped. On Monday (September 27), Kelly began his week by learning that he was found guilty of over a dozen counts relating to sex crimes, bribery, trafficking, and soon, he will learn his fate at sentencing.
CELEBRITIES
BET

‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Gets 17 Years In Prison In Fraud Case

Rapper and former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Mo Fayne has been sentenced to 17.5 years in prison after his involvement in a PPP loan fraud scheme. TMZ reports that legal documents reveal Fayne received the sentence after pleading guilty to six counts, including bank and wire fraud. Prosecutors...
HIP HOP
KEYT

Prosecutors: Tapes capture R. Kelly threatening his victims

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors want a New York City jury at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial to hear profane video and audio recordings they say demonstrate how he threatened his victims with violence. A court document filed on Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn says an enraged Kelly can...
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Nicki Minaj’s husband’s rape accuser speaks out on TV

The woman who accused Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape spoke out in her first TV interview. Jennifer Hough appeared on “The Real” Wednesday, telling hosts Garcelle Beauvais and Adrienne Houghton, “I’m tired of being afraid” before alleging that both Minaj, 38, and Petty, 43, have tried to pay her off to silence her.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy