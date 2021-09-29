CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boosie Badazz Says MLK "Would Be Pissed Off" About People Pirating "My Struggle"

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween being kicked off of Instagram for the umpteenth time and people pirating his biopic, Boosie Badazz has had enough. The rapper recently shared My Struggle, a film about his life that his fans have enjoyed. Boosie hosted a premiered with his family and famous friends, and while it is a celebratory moment for the Louisiana legend, he has repeatedly taken to social media with his frustrations.

Bill Cosby Throws Support Behind Boosie Badazz’ ‘My Struggle’ Movie: ‘Make Him A Box Office Success’

Boosie Badazz has one major supporter for his My Struggle biopic, troubled comedian Bill Cosby. The rapper was overly vocal in his support for Cosby during his time behind bars on sexual misconduct charges, even getting a shoutout from Cosby himself via the comedian’s Instagram page in 2020. Now Cosby is lending more support towards Boosie by giving the Baton Rouge rapper’s My Struggle biopic his seal of approval.
Boosie BadAzz Gets Removed From Tour Dates Following Onstage Brawl

The brawl that broke out onstage during Boosie BadAzz's recent performance in Atlanta has resulted in the rapper being removed from upcoming shows on the Legendz of the Streetz Tour, according to Boosie. Last night (Oct. 2), Boosie updated his fans via a video on Twitter. "Greensboro, I'm on the...
Fight Erupts Onstage During Boosie BadAzz Concert – Video

Boosie BadAzz's set at a recent stop on the the Legendz of the Streetz Tour was cut short when it ended in violence. The tour played Atlanta on Friday (Oct. 1), at State Farm Arena, where Boosie shared the stage with the likes of Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Lil' Kim and more. Unfortunately, fans there to see Boosie only got a very shortened performance. According to TMZ, the Louisiana rapper only got about two minutes into his show before a fight broke out onstage behind him. It is unclear what sparked the altercation. In video obtained by the celebrity news site, Boosie stops performing and gets into the middle of the melee. The altercation eventually moves to the side of the stage. Someone can be seen pushing a large speaker off the stage for no apparent reason.
Boosie Badazz Banned From Instagram Again After Asking Drake For Help

It's a big week for Boosie Badazz. The Louisiana rap icon just released his new biopic, promoting it all over social media. Because of his situation on Instagram though, where he keeps getting banned for violating the app's guidelines, it's been difficult for the film to gain traction on the platform. And now, after asking Drake to help get the word out about his movie, Boosie has to create yet another Instagram profile because his old one, which was already an alternate account, has been suspended.
Lil Duval Shames Rappers For Skipping Boosie Badazz's Film Premiere - But Not 50 Cent's

Comedian Lil Duval is never short on opinions — and he had plenty to say after 50 Cent held his star-studded premiere for his forthcoming STARZ series Black Mafia Family on Thursday night (September 23). Not long after the event went down, Lil Duval called out celebrities who supported Fiddy but didn’t show up to support Boosie Badazz and his new film My Struggle.
Ts Madison Calls Out Boosie Following Normani & Teyana's VMAs Performance

There has been much talk about "protecting the children" amid conversations regarding Lil Nas X. The rapper-singer has been unveiling an epic rollout to the arrival of his debut studio album MONTERO this Friday (September 17) and critics have not been silent. Several people have taken offense to Nas X's "Industry Baby" music video, his performance where he kissed a man, and his promotional material where he is seen wearing a prosthetic pregnancy belly.
Boosie Thinks Drake May Be The Reason His Instagram Account Was Deleted

Boosie’s Instagram account has been deleted again. This time he thinks Drake may be the reason. Boosie shares via Twitter that his Instagram account was taken down, again, for “no reason.” He suggest that it has something to do with him promoting his new film. He says, “MY IG WAS TAKEN FOR NOTHNG AGAIN. THEY MUST HAVE FOUND OUT I HAVE A FILM THAT IM PROMOTING .PLEASE CONTINUE TO BUY MY FILM DESPITE THIS MOVE TO STOP THE SUCESS OF MY STRUGGLE.YALL ALL I GOT AGAINST THESE POWERFUL PEOPLE .BUY IT TWICE TO BOOST MY FIRST WEEK NUMBERS THANKS..”
Boosie Badazz Cut From 'Legendz of the Streetz Tour' Following Onstage Fight

The 'Wipe Me Down' spitter finds himself being removed from the Greensboro and Baltimore tours after he was allegedly involved in an altercation during his set at Atlanta's show. AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) can no longer perform at upcoming shows of the "Legendz of the Streetz Tour". After...
Boosie Says He Left Mo3 Cameo In "My Struggle" To Honor The Late Rapper

Since dropping his new movie My Struggle last Friday, Boosie Badazz has been on one. After letting everyone know Soulja Boy was the first rapper to buy the movie and begging Drake to promote My Struggle in Canada, Boosie was stripped of yet another Instagram account, called his latest suspension an act of racism and invoked Martin Luther King Jr. in saying that the legendary civil rights leader would be "pissed off" about people pirating the film.
Boosie Badazz's Instagram Page Taken Down After He Pleads With Drake to Promote His New Film

Upon learning his account gets deleted from the photo-sharing platform, the 'Wipe Me Down' rapper turns to Twitter to continue promoting his new movie, 'My Struggle'. AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie)'s Instagram page has been removed yet again. After he pleaded with fellow rapper Drake to promote his new film called "My Struggle", the "Wipe Me Down" spitter took to Twitter to lament the removal.
Boosie Badazz Is Feeling "Blessed" As He Gives Intimate Look Into His Bedroom

He's been doing his best to say on Instagram, but Boosie Badazz continues to be thwarted at every turn. When Facebook and Instagram went down for the bulk of yesterday (October 4), Boosie said it was retribution for how they have been treating him. Officials made it clear that the rapper had been banned from the platform, but he continues to return with the hopes of flying under the radar for as long as possible.
