Boosie Badazz Says MLK "Would Be Pissed Off" About People Pirating "My Struggle"
Between being kicked off of Instagram for the umpteenth time and people pirating his biopic, Boosie Badazz has had enough. The rapper recently shared My Struggle, a film about his life that his fans have enjoyed. Boosie hosted a premiered with his family and famous friends, and while it is a celebratory moment for the Louisiana legend, he has repeatedly taken to social media with his frustrations.www.hotnewhiphop.com
Comments / 2