GM Will Have Cloud-Based Software in Its Cars Starting in 2023
(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. is getting into software services, announcing that a platform called Ultifi will be in new models starting in 2023. The idea is to use the cloud-based system for over-the-air updates, which Tesla Inc. already does, and to offer new smartphone-like features for cars, such as facial recognition to start the vehicle. The Ultifi platform gives the vehicle a foundation for a variety of apps and services, GM said Wednesday in a statement.www.datacenterknowledge.com
