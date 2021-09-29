CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

GM Will Have Cloud-Based Software in Its Cars Starting in 2023

By Bloomberg News
Data Center Knowledge
 7 days ago

(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. is getting into software services, announcing that a platform called Ultifi will be in new models starting in 2023. The idea is to use the cloud-based system for over-the-air updates, which Tesla Inc. already does, and to offer new smartphone-like features for cars, such as facial recognition to start the vehicle. The Ultifi platform gives the vehicle a foundation for a variety of apps and services, GM said Wednesday in a statement.

www.datacenterknowledge.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Auto executive turned international fugitive Carlos Ghosn says German automakers are best positioned to challenge Tesla

Auto executive turned international fugitive Carlos Ghosn believes German automakers are best positioned to challenge electric vehicle leader Tesla. Ghosn, speaking from Lebanon, where the former Nissan chairman fled to allude Japanese authorities, mentioned Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen specifically during an interview Friday. Auto executive turned international fugitive Carlos Ghosn believes...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

GM's Electric Cadillac Is Already Sold Out: What It Means

General Motors (NYSE:GM) was one of the first big global automakers to say it would challenge electric-vehicle leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). GM's first long-range EV, the Chevrolet Bolt, has won critical acclaim, but it's not a Tesla-type car and was never really intended to be. Now, GM is preparing a slew...
ECONOMY
Truth About Cars

Cadillac Launching New Corporate Logo With Lyriq

There’s a new automotive trend afoot, one where industry giants alter their iconic corporate logos so they’ll play better in a digital environment. Shadows and color gradients designed to give an image depth don’t always pop on a cheap screen the way they might on the glossy piece of paper and have encouraged manufacturers to transmission to flat, monochromatic icons that look bad everywhere.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Cars#Software#Smartphone#General Motors Co#Ultifi#Tesla Inc#Onstar
CNET

GM debuts its Ultium Drive electric motors

General Motors made its plans for electrification clear when it unveiled its Ultium battery technology back in 2020. Now, we're getting another peek at what will make Ultium vehicles tick -- sp[ecifically their motors -- thanks to an announcement made on Tuesday by GM. The new Ultium Drive motors come...
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

GM Keys in on Software Development to Meet Customer Expectations

General Motors Co. hired more software engineers during the first half of 2021 than it did during all of 2020, according to one of the company’s top executives. GM President Mark Reuss told the annual Mackinac Policy Conference organized by the Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce software has grown steadily more important for carmakers as both a source of revenue and as a key to product differentiation during the past two decades.
TECHNOLOGY
Arkansas Online

Electric-car push set to shift GM focus to software

General Motors' plan to transition to all-electric vehicles will transform the century-old automaker into a software company that just happens to make hardware: cars. In the new business model, the cars will be a platform to deliver GM-developed software to offer consumers services beyond their vehicle. Services that can be used in their homes and other areas of their lives, GM leaders say.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

GM’s BrightDrop starts building its first electric vans

BrightDrop, which is General Motors’ new dedicated electric delivery van spinoff, has revealed its second vehicle: a smaller van with many of the same capabilities of the larger version announced in January. The new mid-size electric van comes as BrightDrop is announcing that it has already built the first production versions of the larger van, and expects to have them on the road this year.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Benzinga

GM Reveals The "Fuel" for Its EV Future

Last Wednesday, General Motors (NYSE: GM) revealed the three motors that will fuel its upcoming lineup of next-generation electric models that will be built on its Ultium battery-powered platform. The Detroit automaker is hoping that its annual two-day Investor's Day event scheduled for October 6th will improve weakened investor sentiment.
DETROIT, MI
Autoblog

How GM's Ultifi software will change the buying and ownership experience

The electrical architecture that GM introduced with the Cadillac CT4 is called Global B, or after being given a marketing makeover, VIP, for Vehicle Intelligence Platform. The electric batteries and motors that GM developed for its new line of EVs is called Ultium. The next step in the automaker's plans to maximize what an EV can do and how much it can make from them is called Ultifi. Mentioned during last years Barclay’s Global Automotive Conference and lightly introduced at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, Ultifi is a Linux-based software platform that will encompass every aspect of GM vehicle ownership after 2023, from purchase to long-term ownership.
TECHNOLOGY
arcamax.com

GM introduces new software platform Ultifi as automaker shifts business model

In its first big move to expand into a software company, General Motors is introducing a new software platform it created called Ultifi. The automaker will begin putting Ultifi (all-tee-fy) on some internal combustion and electric vehicles starting with the 2023 model year with the hope that it helps boost consumer loyalty to GM cars and opens up new channels to revenue beyond car sales.
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

GM Ultifi is automaker’s software fix for cars that get better over time

General Motors has revealed its plans for software-upgradable vehicles, with a new platform – GM Ultifi – promising cars and SUVs that improve over time, and a new potential source of revenue. Built atop GM’s Vehicle Intelligence Platform (VIP), the latest iteration of the company’s electric architecture, Ultifi will help further distinguish software abilities from hardware in future models.
TECHNOLOGY
Detroit News

GM's Ultifi software program to let owners interact remotely with cars

Detroit — General Motors Co. on Wednesday revealed Ultifi, a new software program rolling out in 2023 that the automaker says will allow customers to personalize their vehicles and interact with them remotely. Ultifi builds on GM's electrical vehicle architecture called the Vehicle Intelligence Platform that enables over-the-air updates; it's...
TECHNOLOGY
CarBuzz.com

GM's New Software Wants To Connect Cars To Everything

General Motors recently announced its all-new Ultifi end-to-end software platform. It's the next step in evolving the connected car, with GM aiming to deliver frequent and seamless over-the-air updates, apps, and services to its customers. According to GM, Ultifi has the "potential for more cloud-based services, faster software development, and...
CELL PHONES
wincountry.com

Exclusive-GM aims to profit from software as it broadens its EV lineup

DETROIT (Reuters) – General Motors Co plans to position itself as a technology platform company that is as focused on software as it is on making electric vehicles when it meets with investors next week, including revealing a scheduled rollout for at least 20 EVs in the United States over the next several years.
DETROIT, MI
The Verge

GM’s new software platform will enable over-the-air updates, in-car subscriptions, and maybe facial recognition

General Motors announced a new “end-to-end” software platform for its cars called “Ultifi” — a play on the name Ultium, which is the automaker’s new electric vehicle battery architecture. GM says the new software will enable over-the-air (OTA) updates, in-car subscription services, and “new opportunities to increase customer loyalty.”. The...
TECHNOLOGY
WLFI.com

Evergrande's electric car company is having trouble paying its suppliers

An electric car company owned by China's Evergrande is having trouble paying suppliers and has called off plans to sell new shares as the group's woes spread beyond its core real estate business. Shares in China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group fell more than 9% in Hong Kong on Monday...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy