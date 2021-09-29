CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

205 COVID cases reported for Deschutes Co., 21 new deaths statewide

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are 21 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,771 the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today. Oregon Health Authority reported 2,011 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 328,184. Cases and...

centraloregondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
centraloregondaily.com

Crook Co. included in ‘Signs of Hope’ suicide prevention campaign

September was Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, but the work around Oregon to prevent suicide continues, even as the state has not seen an increase in suicide rates during 2020 and 2021. During September, multiple Regional Suicide Prevention Coalitions around the state worked with the Oregon Alliance to Prevent Suicide to...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
centraloregondaily.com

Health advisory lifted for Cannon Beach and Tolovana State Park

PORTLAND —Oregon Health Authority (OHA) today lifted a public health advisory for contact with ocean water at Cannon Beach and Tolovana State Park, located in Clatsop County. The health authority issued the advisory Sept. 28, after water samples showed higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters. Results from follow-up...
CANNON BEACH, OR
West Central Tribune

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in west central Minnesota and across the state; nearly 3,000 new cases reported in Friday statewide update

In the 11 counties tracked by the West Central Tribune, more than 1,100 cases were reported in the past week. Five area deaths were reported during the week. One person in the 80-84 age category died in Redwood County. Three deaths were reported in Kandiyohi County, one person who was 65-69 years old and two who were 70-74 years old. Stearns County reported the death of one person 85-89 years old.
MINNESOTA STATE
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Deschutes Co#Columbia#Covid 19 Weekly Report#Oha
CBS Minnesota

COVID-19 In MN: 3,886 New Cases, 729,334 Total Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials on Wednesday reported 3,886 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 40 new deaths. The additional figures bring the state’s total case count to 729,334 and 8,243 deaths. The seven-day average positivity rate has climbed up to 7.3%, now into the “caution” category, but still below the “high risk” range. 12,758,518 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Minnesota and a total of 38,573 state residents have been hospitalized with 7,811 people requiring ICU hospitalization. On Tuesday Gov. Tim Walz called lawmakers to approve a series of new measures to respond to the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccine...
MINNESOTA STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Vaccinations required for St. Charles visitors beginning Oct. 18

St. Charles on Tuesday announced all visitors to its hospitals or clinics must be fully vaccinated as of Oct. 18th. Health care workers are also required to be fully vaccinated by that date according to state mandates. “We know what an important role visitors and support persons play in a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
srdtf.org

Real Side Effects of 3rd Covid-19 Vaccine BOOSTER Shot – Reported by CDC

People who’ve received the third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are reporting rates of side effects similar to those after the second dose, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new report, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, relies on submissions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reading Eagle

Berks and Pennsylvania see heavy day of COVID deaths

It was a hard day in Berks County and across Pennsylvania in terms of the death toll in the COVID-19 delta surge. The state health department dashboard update showed five deaths in Berks, and the pandemic total was at the brink of 1,100. For the state overall it was the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Chicago

New HHS Report Says COVID-19 Vaccine Has Saved 2,100 Seniors’ Lives In Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) — New data show the COVID-19 vaccines appear to be saving thousands of lives in Illinois. A new report from the Department of Health and Human Services says in the first five months of the year, the vaccines prevented 2,100 seniors in Illinois from dying. The shots also kept about 13,000 seniors from getting COVID-19, and 6,200 from being hospitalized. “This report reaffirms what we hear routinely from states: COVID-19 vaccines save lives, prevent hospitalizations, and reduce infection,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a news release. “The Biden-Harris Administration has prioritized getting vaccines quickly to pharmacies, nursing homes, doctors’ offices and even provided increased reimbursement rates for at-home COVID-19 vaccinations, so that seniors and others can easily get vaccinated.”
ILLINOIS STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Merck says its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus. That is potentially a leap forward in the global fight against the pandemic. The company said Friday it will soon ask health officials in the U.S. and...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy