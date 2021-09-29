205 COVID cases reported for Deschutes Co., 21 new deaths statewide

CHICAGO (CBS) — New data show the COVID-19 vaccines appear to be saving thousands of lives in Illinois. A new report from the Department of Health and Human Services says in the first five months of the year, the vaccines prevented 2,100 seniors in Illinois from dying. The shots also kept about 13,000 seniors from getting COVID-19, and 6,200 from being hospitalized. “This report reaffirms what we hear routinely from states: COVID-19 vaccines save lives, prevent hospitalizations, and reduce infection,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a news release. “The Biden-Harris Administration has prioritized getting vaccines quickly to pharmacies, nursing homes, doctors’ offices and even provided increased reimbursement rates for at-home COVID-19 vaccinations, so that seniors and others can easily get vaccinated.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO