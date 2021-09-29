USD/CAD rises to fresh weekly highs around 1.2750 on broad US dollar strength

Outlook: We are seeing risk appetite/risk aversion seesaw and whipsaw and every other kind of saw, sometimes more than once in a single day. Nobody has a good grip on where sentiment lies at any one moment and where it might be going. You’d think, for example, that the energy price news would have popped the CAD balloon. But no, after the briefest of dips, the CAD kept rising. Does this mean traders think the price respite from Russia and perhaps the US is just hot air? Well, the additional supply from Gazprom will be only 15% of total supply used in Western Europe, so maybe. Or maybe it’s not the CAD but the USD, which fell because riskiness is lessened by the prospect of kicking the debt ceiling problem down the road. Or perhaps it’s something else entirely. Beware analysts who are certain about risk on/risk off.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO