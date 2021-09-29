To achieve the SDGs, workers must define the true cost of labor in food systems

The urgency of agroecological transformation of agrifood systems linked to SDGs will be one of the game changers discussed at the UN World Food Systems Summit this year. Clearly the diversity of agriculture on this planet heralds the way to a variety of agroecological transition pathways (different baselines, input usage levels, socioeconomic contexts and particularly different labour costs and availability), and also a diversity in terms of means for public action (subsidy levels that could be reoriented to incentivize change, research and extension, etc.). There are also similarities in terms of understanding the biology, ecology and socioeconomics of farming agroecosystems and their functioning, and how to manage risks, including those triggered by climate change.

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO