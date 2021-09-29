CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

To achieve the SDGs, workers must define the true cost of labor in food systems

 2021-09-29

Cover picture for the articleWith the approach of the Sept. 23 UN Food Systems Summit (UNFSS), the potential of True Cost Accounting (TCA) for food systems has been a topic of much discussion—including Nature Food’s entire September Focus Issue. TCA is a powerful approach to economic assessment that looks beyond conventional financial metrics of food consumption and production to unveil hidden costs and benefits of food system activities. By measuring the broader human, social and ecological impacts, TCA seeks to correct reductionist approaches that assess metrics such as yield per hectare but fail to capture whole system effects, including many drivers of success (or failure) of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Agroecological transformation for sustainable food systems

The urgency of agroecological transformation of agrifood systems linked to SDGs will be one of the game changers discussed at the UN World Food Systems Summit this year. Clearly the diversity of agriculture on this planet heralds the way to a variety of agroecological transition pathways (different baselines, input usage levels, socioeconomic contexts and particularly different labour costs and availability), and also a diversity in terms of means for public action (subsidy levels that could be reoriented to incentivize change, research and extension, etc.). There are also similarities in terms of understanding the biology, ecology and socioeconomics of farming agroecosystems and their functioning, and how to manage risks, including those triggered by climate change.
AGRICULTURE
Transforming agri-food systems for rural prosperity through scaling an innovative ‘Seed Consortium’ towards higher adoption and impacts

Background: Grown on 4.0 M ha, postrainy sorghum is the lifeline of dryland farmers in Maharashtra state of India. The grain is highly valued for its food use and its stover is highly preferred for animal feed. The crop is grown purely on residual soil moisture with only 50 mm rainfall received during crop growth period. While sorghum productivity during the rainy season in India is over 1200 kg/ha, productivity during the postrainy season is very low at 650-700 kg/ha. Lack of improved seed, poor awareness of new varieties, weak seed systems (seed replacement ratio 20%) were identified as major constraints in enhancing the adoption of new varieties.
AGRICULTURE
