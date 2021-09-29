CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College athletes will get paid. It's just a matter of time after NLRB memo.

Las Cruces Sun-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s how college sports change forever. At some point over the next several months, a labor union will engage with a group of football players at a prominent private school like Notre Dame, Southern Cal, Stanford or Boston College and encourage them to rally support for unionization within the team. Enough players will sign union cards to take them to the nearest National Labor Relations Board regional office.

abc57.com

NLRB memo: College football players are employees

The National Labor Relations Board's top lawyer says college football players and some other athletes in money-making sports are employees of their schools. The guidance could lead to players forming unions and negotiating over their working conditions. NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo also threatened action against schools, conferences and the...
LABOR ISSUES
Slate

College Athletes Just Got Much Closer to Becoming Employees

It has been a transformative three months in college sports. In the case NCAA v. Alston in June, a 9–0 Supreme Court swatted away an NCAA argument that amateurism was so vital to the character of the games that the association deserved special treatment under antitrust law and put caps on “education-related” benefits to players. In July, after state legislators around the country forced the issue, athletes started earning money for the use of their names, images, and likenesses, a right that the NCAA had denied them for its entire history. Later that month, Texas and Oklahoma left the Big 12 for the SEC and kicked off a new realignment wave.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ualrpublicradio.org

Razorback Athletes Now Have Another Way To Get Paid: Academic Success

Razorback athletes may receive money for their academic success through an initiative announced by the University of Arkansas athletic department on Thursday. With the Razorback Academic Success Initiative, UA athletes will receive educational benefits and monetary awards for their academic success and progression towards graduation. The program is a response...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTVU FOX 2

NLRB says college football players, some other athletes can unionize

NCAA adopts interim name, image, likeness policy | NewsNOW from FOX. College football players and some other athletes in revenue-producing sports are employees of their schools, the National Labor Relations Board said in a memo Wednesday that would allow players at private universities to unionize and otherwise negotiate over their working conditions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

NLRB announcement marks major change for college athletes at private schools

The question of whether or not college athletes should be able to unionize has been a big one over the years. It became a major issue in 2015 when several Northwestern football players sought the ability to unionize but were denied by the National Labor Relations Board. At the time, the board decided that the potentially wide-ranging impacts of unionization on college sports would not have promoted “stability in labor relations.” However, they left the door open for the possibility of unionization in the future.
COLLEGE SPORTS
bloomberglaw.com

Private College Athletes Are Employees, NLRB Top Lawyer Says (2)

The National Labor Relations Board’s top attorney said athletes at private colleges qualify as employees under federal labor law, entitling them to protection from retaliation for speaking out about the need for pay and working conditions. Athletes at private institutions should be protected under the National Labor Relations Act “when...
COLLEGE SPORTS
swimswam.com

NLRB: “Certain” College Athletes Are Employees, Have Right To Unionize

National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo issued a memo Wednesday asserting that “certain” college athletes are statutory employees and should be given the right to unionize, among other protections. Abruzzo also says that misclassifying the employees simply as “student-athletes” misleads them into believing they are not entitled to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
bizjournals

NLRB memo says athletes at private universities are employees. Here's what that could mean for schools.

In the latest signal of the changing collegiate-athletics landscape, Jennifer Abruzzo, general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board, said in a Wednesday memorandum that athletes at private universities should be considered employees under the National Labor Relations Act. “Indeed, players at academic institutions perform services for their colleges and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
spacecoastdaily.com

National Labor Relations Board Memo Declares College Athletes ‘Employees’ of Schools, Threatens Schools That Use Term ‘Student-Athlete’

(ESPN) – College football players and some other athletes in revenue-producing sports at private universities are employees of their schools, the National Labor Relations Board’s top lawyer said in a memo Wednesday that would allow those players to unionize and otherwise negotiate over their working conditions. NLRB general counsel Jennifer...
COLLEGE SPORTS

