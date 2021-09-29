College athletes will get paid. It's just a matter of time after NLRB memo.
Here’s how college sports change forever. At some point over the next several months, a labor union will engage with a group of football players at a prominent private school like Notre Dame, Southern Cal, Stanford or Boston College and encourage them to rally support for unionization within the team. Enough players will sign union cards to take them to the nearest National Labor Relations Board regional office.www.lcsun-news.com
Comments / 0