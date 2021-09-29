Women's soccer: Warriors light up scoreboard against Black Hawk

Indian Hills sophomore Kylee Brown (20) fires a shot in front of Warrior teammate Georgie Lewis (4) on Wednesday afternoon during junior college women's soccer action at Schafer Stadium in Ottumwa. Scott Jackson/The Courier

OTTUMWA – Never in program history have the Indian Hills women's soccer team scored 17 goals in a single match.

It wasn't for a lack of trying on Wednesday. Seemingly every single Warrior player had a chance to set a new single-match scoring standard.

Ultimately, IHCC settled for a program-tying 16 goals in one match, producing the program's second all-time 16-0 shutout win with a dominant total team effort at Schafer Stadium against first-year program Black Hawk College. Autum Burland, Dalen Mueller and Georgie Lewis were the only Warrior players to score multiple goals in the match as 13 different players found the back of the net for seventh-ranked (NJCAA DI) IHCC including the first collegiate career goals scored by Kylee Brown and Abbie Bailey.

"Our passing was on point and, for the most part, the girls put the ball away when they had the chance," IHCC head women's soccer coach Anthony Longo said. "You never expect to see double digits in goals during any match. We knew it was going to be a match where we could get a lot of players a lot of quality minutes."

Indian Hills racked up a staggering 66 shots in 90 minutes, including 39 shots on goal. Both Mackenzie Barden and Remi Huver were kept busy protecting the Black Hawk goal with Barden collecting 18 saves while Huver made eight stops in less than 26 minutes of action.

Ultimately, there was only so much the 1-7 Braves could do to keep the avalanche of IHCC goals from coming. Risa Ogasawara was the first Warrior player to find the back of the net, scoring her 12th goal of the season in the 12th minute of Wednesday's match on a pass from K.J. Schmidt.

Burland then struck for the first of her two goals just 96 seconds later, scoring on the first of Bailey Wiemann's three assists in the match. Seira Uko scored just over a minute later, putting Indian Hills up 3-0 forcing a goalie change by Black Hawk less than 15 minutes after the opening kickoff.

"It was a day to have some fun out there and focus on perfecting we've worked on during practice," Burland said. "We know how each other plays, but it's a lot different in practice. This was a good opportunity for everyone to put those skills from practice into a match."

Besides scoring her second goal of the match later in the first half, Burland also matched Wiemann with three assists as the Warriors began to spread the wealth with nine different players scoring one of IHCC's 10 goals in the first half. Brown became the first player on Wednesday to net her first career goal as the freshman from Earlham scored in the 33rd minute, at the time giving Indian Hills a 6-0 lead.

"We definitely came out feeling like we had to continue to play to our strengths. We had to continue playing to the level we're accustomed to," Lewis said after finding the back of the net twice for the Warriors in the second half. "I think it brings us a lot closer as a team when everyone gets a chance to contribute and celebrate in our success."

"It makes everyone on the team very happy to see everyone getting their share," Burland added.

Of all the Warriors to score on Wednesday, no player relished a goal more than Abbie Bailey. Ogasawara delivered a perfect corner kick in the 64th minute that Bailey, a hard-working freshman defender that has been tested physically throughout the season, struck home on a header leading to a huge celebration from her IHCC teammates.

"I'm usually coming out of matches with everything needing to be wrapped up," Lewis said. "It felt great to get that first goal. I'm glad it happened this year so I didn't have to carry that weight into next year. It's interesting I got it on a corner kick. Usually I'm on the other end of the field defending those, so it was fun to be on the other end trying to score off one.

"Abbie's been dying to get that first goal," Lewis added. "She finally got it. I think everyone went crazy after that."

Indian Hills (12-0) will play the final regular-season home match of the 2021 campaign on Saturday against Iowa Central, celebrating the sophomore players that have helped guide the Warriors to unprecedented heights having earned the program's first national tournament berth last season. The Warriors are hoping to achieve even more success at home before the fall is over as IHCC will look to continue its quest to win the regular-season regional title for the first time in program history with road matches at Iowa Lakes, Iowa Western and Iowa Central still to come in the month of October.

"We're going to get a little windshield time by hitting the bus and heading out on the road for the first time in awhile," Longo said. "It'll be good for the girls to experience what it's like to play against tough teams at tough venues."