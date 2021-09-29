CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers' Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) limited at practice on Wednesday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday. Mitchell's limited session was his second in a row, after he returned to practice last Friday before sitting out Week 3's loss to Green Bay. Barring a setback, Mitchell could return for Week 4's game against the Seattle Seahawks. If he is active, he could regain the majority of touches in the 49ers backfield, or he could enter into a timeshare with Trey Sermon.

