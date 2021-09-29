'Man Up Club' works to prevent violence through mentoring

I was another violent night Tuesday in Minneapolis. Two people were killed in separate shootings, and an additional three people were also hurt in Tuesday night's shootings. According to data released Wednesday from the Minneapolis and St. Paul Police Departments, homicide totals in both cities are on the rise. So far this year, 72 people have been murdered in Minneapolis, compared to 62 homicides last year at this time. St. Paul police have responded to 30 homicides in 2021, compared to 25 homicides last year at this time.