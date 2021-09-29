CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Philadelphia native captures alligator in recycling bin outside his Florida home

By Jay Sorgi
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 7 days ago

This was no mere “Florida man” story. This was a not-even-a-scary-alligator-can-mess-with-a-guy-from-Philadelphia story. And “the whole jawn” was captured on video.

