VIDEO: Philadelphia native captures alligator in recycling bin outside his Florida home

The internet is celebrating a Florida dad after he treated an alligator like garbage.Abdul Gene Malik of Mt Dora, Florida was seen in a video on Tuesday capturing a live alligator in a trash bin.The struggle took almost a full minute as Mr Malik pushed the horizontal bin toward the gator, open end first, as the predator hissed and backed away.Once he’d gotten close enough, Mr Malik cleverly snapped the lid on the gator’s head, apparently stunning it. With the creature part of the way in, the Florida man then lifted the can upright and shut it, trapping the reptile...

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO