ALBANY, GA – Phoebe is making plans to reopen mass vaccination sites once it receives clear direction from the federal government on how and when it can begin offering COVID-19 booster shots. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved allowing third doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those 65 and older, individuals at high risk of severe COVID-19, healthcare workers and other workers at higher risk for occupational exposure six months after they received their second dose. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) must weigh in and provide further guidance.

ALBANY, GA ・ 13 DAYS AGO