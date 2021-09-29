CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Fetal Heartbeat Law Criticized, Defended During US Senate Committee Hearing

By Jack Fink
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2myuvo_0cCFcs8i00

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Senators butted heads Wednesday, Sept 29 over Texas’ new, controversial fetal heartbeat law.

The debate came during a Judiciary Committee hearing on the law itself and on the way the U.S. Supreme Court handles emergency hearings.

Among those who testified, Democratic State Representative Donna Howard of Austin. “The entire bill is just egregious.”

Howard sharply criticized the law that abolishes abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be at six weeks when many women don’t know they’re pregnant.

No exceptions are allowed for rape and incest.

Government entities can’t enforce the law, only private citizens can, by filing civil lawsuits against doctors and others.

Howard said, “Opening up the possibility of the most frivolous of frivolous lawsuits and has had a chilling effect on doctors being able to deliver the necessary care they’ve taken an oath to provide.

Senator John Cornyn was among the Republicans who defended Texas and disagreed with those who are pro-choice. “Abortion advocates deny the humanity of unborn innocent life. I really think it’s inappropriate for the federal government, the Senate Judiciary Committee to try to single out individual states.”

A new Quinnipiac University Poll of Texas voters released Wednesday shows 45 percent surveyed said yes, abortions should be illegal after a fetal heartbeat is detected, while 43 percent said no, abortion should be legal.

When it comes to whether exceptions should be made for rape and incest, 77 percent said there should be, while 16 percent said there shouldn’t be.

Regarding the provision allowing private citizens to sue doctors, 72 percent said it’s a bad idea, 21 said it’s a good idea.

Senator Ted Cruz criticized the hearing as well. “What this is really about is trying to demonize Texas. Texas made a perfectly reasonable decision to protect life. Life is valuable.”

Howard told Senators, “I’m very concerned about going back and erasing all of the progress we’ve made over the past century.”

As part of the hearing, Democrats criticized the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision earlier this month against blocking the Texas law.

Republicans said the court’s decision was not nefarious, and just part of the court’s decision to weigh-in on emergency requests.

There are multiple legal challenges in federal and state courts.

On Friday, Oct. 1, a federal judge in Austin will hold a hearing on the Biden administration’s lawsuit against the state of Texas.

Comments / 1

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas Senate committee advances bill increasing penalties for illegal voting

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Republicans are moving forward with a plan to increase penalties for illegal voting, even as fellow Republicans push back. Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott added the voting item to the special session call, less than a month after he signed a bill into law that includes a provision lowering the maximum punishment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court adds five cases, including Ted Cruz challenge to campaign finance rules

The Supreme Court on Thursday added five cases to its docket for its upcoming term, including a challenge from Sen. Ted Cruz to a federal campaign finance rule. In Federal Election Commission v. Ted Cruz For Senate, the court will consider the Texas Republican’s challenge to a provision of the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002 that places a $250,000 cap on how much a campaign committee can reimburse a candidate’s personal loan with funds raised after election day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Howard
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Ted Cruz
CBS Austin

House committee hears abortion testimony in hearing on Texas Senate Bill 8

The testimony was sometimes stark. “In 1968, I was pregnant in Texas at 14 years old through incest,” Smith College associate professor Loretta Ross told lawmakers. The House Oversight and Reform committee heard from 11 witnesses -- on both sides of the abortion issue -- in a hearing on Texas Senate Bill 8 -- the most restrictive abortion law passed to date.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Texas Senate#Senate Committee#Lawsuits#Rape#Us#A Judiciary Committee#The U S Supreme Court#Democratic State#Republicans#Abortion
Boston Globe

Senate committee deadlocks on Rollins for US attorney, complicating confirmation

WASHINGTON — The historic nomination of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins to be US attorney for Massachusetts has triggered a partisan brawl in the Senate, leading to a deadlocked committee vote Thursday that complicates her path to confirmation. Republicans on the panel, who so far almost unanimously have backed all...
BOSTON, MA
Roll Call Online

House Oversight Committee debates Texas abortion law

Rep. Cori Bush was raped at a church camp as a teenager. A month later, she realized she was pregnant and sought out an abortion, she said at a hearing Thursday. “I knew it was a decision I needed to make for myself, so I did,” said the Missouri Democrat, who called it the hardest decision she ever made. “Today, I sit before you as that nurse, and as a pastor, activist, survivor, single mom, and congresswoman to testify that in the summer of 1994, I was raped, became pregnant, and chose to have an abortion.”
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
yourconroenews.com

Texas defends law that has halted most abortions in the state

Texas officials on Wednesday defended the state's strict abortion law that bars the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy and urged a federal judge to allow the measure to stand. Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the court should dismiss the Biden administration's lawsuit seeking to block...
TEXAS STATE
WDAM-TV

AG Fitch statements draw comments at Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - Statements made by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch were discussed at a Senate committee hearing on the Texas abortion ban. The Senate Judiciary Committee hosted the hearing about the Texas abortion ban on Wednesday, Sept. 29. Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono made comments about a statement made...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
77K+
Followers
15K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy