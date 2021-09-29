CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

‘It Threw Me Back Up The Stairs’: Dallas Apartment Residents Describe Moments During Explosion

By Nicole Nielsen
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Db0si_0cCFcrFz00

UPDATE: 2 Dallas Firefighters Remain In Intensive Care Following Apartment Complex Explosion

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the investigation into what happened at the Highland Hills apartment complex Wednesday, Sept. 29 got underway, residents who were inside told CBS 11 was they saw and heard inside.

The blast injured four firefighters and four civilians.

One woman who lived in the complex described the moment she felt the blast.

“And when they tried to open the door, the whole apartment just blew up. It blew up. And that’s when I got hit with glass when the apartment got hit, it threw me back up the stairs,” said Lekeshia Williams.

Lekeshia Williams after apartment explosion (CBS 11).

She had cuts all down her arms and legs, and was treated on scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Other residents inside the building could be seen fleeing the area.

“I thought something fell,” said Dajainiese Lewis.

She had her two kids inside the apartment Wednesday morning.

“It was an explosion that shook our whole apartment. So I called my momma. I am getting out of here. It’s terrifying.”

(Chopper 11)

Investigators couldn’t give an exact radius on Wednesday of how far the blast could be felt, but residents living on Bluffman Drive, about a quarter of a mile away from the Highland Hills apartment complex, reported feeling the blast this morning.

Many, describing the sound and feeling similar to an earthquake.

“We felt it,” said nearby resident Alex Morris. “We are just hoping everyone is ok over there, but we felt it pretty good.”

So far no details on how many exact units have been impacted has been released.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says that the American Red Cross is on scene assisting those in need.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Dallas First Responder, 3 Residents Injured In Fire At Lake Highlands Apartment Complex

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas Fire Rescue firefighter was injured while getting residents out of a fire at an apartment complex in the Lake Highlands area. The fire, in the 11000 block of East Lake Highlands Drive at the Legends on Lake Highlands Apartments, broke out just before 9:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to smoke billowing from a two-story building. Having received reports of residents still inside, first responders set out conducting rescue and fire suppression operations. The fire had spread to an upper floor in the building before crews could get it under control, limiting damage to four units. Two residents were taken to...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Dallas, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

University Park Police Arrest Juvenile Suspect In Murder Of Marc Anthony Montes

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The University Park Police Department has identified the 39-year-old victim of a fatal shooting found in the street on Lovers Lane near the Shell Gas Station on October 5 as Marc Anthony Montes. UPPD detectives arrested a juvenile suspect Wednesday, Oct. 6 they say is responsible for Montes’ murder. The suspect truck is believed to be a 2004 to 2006 F-150. Two-toned and champagne in color, it is equipped with running boards, bed cover and tinted windows. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Department’s the non-emergency number – 214-363-3000. (credit: University Park Police Dept.) Police...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Armed Man Holds Up Fuel City Cashier After Committing Another Robbery Same Morning

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a man who committed two armed robberies within 20 minutes of each other. Recognize this man or vehicle? Call police. (credit: Dallas Police Department) Police said on September 23, 2021, at around 5:45 a.m., the suspect entered the Fuel City located at 10025 Harry Hines Boulevard, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register. This was after he had already committed an individual robbery at 1922 Anson Road. The suspect vehicle has a large sticker in the lower right corner of the rear back windshield. Please contact Detective C. Shaklee, #10230 at 214-671-3660, cody.shaklee@dallascityhall.com or if you would like to remain anonymous please call 214-373-8477.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Around 100 People Evacuated Due To Ammonia Leak In Irving

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving firefighters responded to an ammonia leak at 211 Cowboys Pkwy on Tuesday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. By 4:40 p.m. the Irving Fire Department said, “The building has now been cleared for reentry. The incident has been brought to a close.”. Approximately 100 people had been...
IRVING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Accident#Cbs 11#The American Red Cross
CBS DFW

Some North Texas National Night Out Events Were Drive-Thru Due To COVID-19

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police departments, fire departments and law enforcement agencies across North Texas celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday evening, Oct. 5 with a variety of events. “I love it every year,” said Tyra Mitchell, who lives in the Bear Creek Ranch Community in Lancaster. Cars lined up in the parking lot of the Bear Creek Ranch Community Center for a chance to connect with their neighbors and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department. “I’m happy they’re doing something because we can still see other people, see the community and who’s helping us, as far as the police and the firefighters,” said...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
CBS DFW

Accused Hit-And-Run Driver Jose Chicas Charged In Connection To Injured 5-Year-Old

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Accused hit-and run driver Jose Chicas was charged on Oct. 5 with one count of Accident Involving Injury, which is a felony. Chicas turned himself in at the Tarrant County Jail for a hit-and-run from September 23 along River Bluffs Drive. It happened at around 7:50 p.m. that Thursday. Witnesses told officers the driver of a red pickup (believed to be Chicas) struck the boy, who was riding a scooter near his driveway. He then left the scene as neighbors tried to speak with him. The driver did not call 911 to report the incident and allegedly did not attempt to help the boy.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

No Classes Thursday At Mansfield ISD’s Timberview High In Wake Of School Shooting

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Classes are cancelled for Thursday, Oct. 7 at Mansfield ISD’s Timberview High School in Arlington following Wednesday morning’s shooting that injured four people. “It is so important that the Timberview High School community have time to heal, and so, there will be no school for Timberview High School on Thursday,” Principal Derrell Douglas said in a letter to parents Wednesday afternoon. He said there will be counseling services available at Word of Truth Church, Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts as well as virtual counseling. Suspect Timothy George Simpkins, 18, turned himself in to police hours after the...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Business Jet Out Of Lubbock Crashes In Georgia, Killing At Least 1 Person

THOMSON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say at least one person has been killed in the crash of a business jet in east Georgia. The Augusta Chronicle reports that the plane went down Tuesday morning in a field in the Thomson area. McDuffie County sheriff’s Maj. Ronnie Williamson says deputies were notified of a missing plane around 6:30 a.m. He said they searched the area and found the wreckage in the field. Williamson says the plane appeared to have been heading to Thomson-McDuffie County Airport. The FAA says it was coming from Lubbock, Texas.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
77K+
Followers
15K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy