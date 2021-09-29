BBB Warning: Venmo app users beware, scammers are on the app too

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – The Better Business Bureau warns scammers could target your Venmo account.

Venmo is an app used to send money through a linked bank account, but now thieves have found a way to trick you into sending them money.

It’s a feeling many of us know when “WIRELESS CALLER” or “Spam Risk” pops up on your phone.

“I hang up and then again, and again, and again from a different number the same warning,” said Cris Hepburn of Bonita Springs. “It’s scary because why’d they get my number and why do they keep calling me.”

Now with scammers lurking on the same apps we use every day, it brings up a question about application security.

“Financial incentive has been a driving force for most of these attacks that have happened in cyber security,” said Evan Lutz, a Network Security Engineer for Blueshift Cybersecurity.

He said hackers and scammers are lazy just like everybody else and because of that he’s not surprised, Venmo is now added to the list.

Here’s how the scam works: You’ll get a message from someone saying they accidentally paid you hundreds of dollars. You think it’s a mistake, so you send the money back. The scammers are using stolen credit cards to send the payment to you. Once you send the money back, the scammer then deletes the stolen card and adds an actual card, which means you end up footing the bill.

“They’ve found essentially a vulnerability in Venmo’s payment structure,” said Lutz. “It’s not simply just a hack because they’re not directly siphoning money out of your bank account.”

Experts said if you want to send money to someone but are unsure if it’s the right person, send a small amount like a dollar before you send a larger amount that could be difficult to get back.

This scam, just another reminder that with convenience, comes a cost.

“I think that’s a disadvantage we have is the technology, how much it advances, and the people that don’t advance with it,” said Juan of Fort Myers.

There are a few other ways to avoid a scam on Venmo. The BBB said only send money to people you know. If someone sends you money by mistake, ask them to cancel the transaction, and if they don’t call Venmo. Lastly, link your Venmo account to a credit card, not a debit card.