CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, FL

BBB Warning: Venmo app users beware, scammers are on the app too

By Amanda Lojewski
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svL1L_0cCFbxaY00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – The Better Business Bureau warns scammers could target your Venmo account.

Venmo is an app used to send money through a linked bank account, but now thieves have found a way to trick you into sending them money.

It’s a feeling many of us know when “WIRELESS CALLER” or “Spam Risk” pops up on your phone.

“I hang up and then again, and again, and again from a different number the same warning,” said Cris Hepburn of Bonita Springs. “It’s scary because why’d they get my number and why do they keep calling me.”

Now with scammers lurking on the same apps we use every day, it brings up a question about application security.

“Financial incentive has been a driving force for most of these attacks that have happened in cyber security,” said Evan Lutz, a Network Security Engineer for Blueshift Cybersecurity.

He said hackers and scammers are lazy just like everybody else and because of that he’s not surprised, Venmo is now added to the list.

Here’s how the scam works: You’ll get a message from someone saying they accidentally paid you hundreds of dollars. You think it’s a mistake, so you send the money back. The scammers are using stolen credit cards to send the payment to you. Once you send the money back, the scammer then deletes the stolen card and adds an actual card, which means you end up footing the bill.

“They’ve found essentially a vulnerability in Venmo’s payment structure,” said Lutz. “It’s not simply just a hack because they’re not directly siphoning money out of your bank account.”

Experts said if you want to send money to someone but are unsure if it’s the right person, send a small amount like a dollar before you send a larger amount that could be difficult to get back.

This scam, just another reminder that with convenience, comes a cost.

“I think that’s a disadvantage we have is the technology, how much it advances, and the people that don’t advance with it,” said Juan of Fort Myers.

There are a few other ways to avoid a scam on Venmo. The BBB said only send money to people you know. If someone sends you money by mistake, ask them to cancel the transaction, and if they don’t call Venmo. Lastly, link your Venmo account to a credit card, not a debit card.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Someone sends you money accidentally by Venmo? Beware

(WCMH) — Do you use money transfer apps like Venmo, Zelle, or Cash app? If so, the Better Business Bureau is issuing an alert about a scam it first started seeing last year, and is now receiving complaints about almost daily. It has to do with an “accidental” deposit into your account – which is […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
Best Life

If You Notice This on a Mailbox, Don't Use It, Experts Warn

Most of us have no choice but to put our faith in the security of mailboxes, whether we're sending off checks to pay our bills, sending birthday cards filled with cash, or mailing off important documents with heaps of our personal information. But public mailboxes are a gold mine for thieves, and mail theft is more common than you may realize. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said it received nearly 300,000 complaints about mail theft in just the last year. Read on to find out what you should be looking out for so you can avoid having your mail stolen.
NORWOOD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Bonita Springs, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
superhits1027.com

Better Business Bureau Warns About Venmo Scams

The Better Business Bureau is warning people about a new scam involving payment apps like Venmo or Zelle. The trick involves the scammer “accidentally” sending you money, followed by a message that says “Oops, so sorry. I didn’t mean to send you that. Can you please send it back to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBBM News Radio

Scammers barraging consumers with bogus texts: BBB

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Scammers are increasingly sending bogus texts to mobile phones in the Chicago area, in what officials say is an attempt at identity theft. Steve Bernas of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois said many of the texts appear to come from well-known companies such as retail chains, online merchants or cellular providers.
CHICAGO, IL
KIVI-TV

Get an accidental Venmo deposit? Beware

Do you use money transfer apps like Venmo, Zelle, or Cash app?. If so, the Better Business Bureau is issuing an alert about a scam it first started seeing last year and is now receiving complaints about almost daily. It has to do with an "accidental" deposit into your account...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC 4

BBB warns of Venmo scams: Don’t give money to a fake friend

UTAH (ABC4) – Do you use Venmo? If so, make sure you’re not sending money to a fake friend on the app in a new scam. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning Venmo users of a new scam where perpetrators pose as your friend. Nowadays, we all use digital payment apps so it’s important to stay alert in case you become the next target.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Security#Bbb#Venmo#Scammers#Blueshift Cybersecurity
KSLTV

BBB: Don’t fall for a Venmo scam

SALT LAKE CITY — “Can I Venmo you?” is a question consumers hear a lot lately thanks to the convenience of paying for everything from fundraisers to yard sale items with the cash transfer app on your phone. But with great ease comes great opportunity for scammers to steal from...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
wibwnewsnow.com

Evergy Warns of Phone Scammers

More scammers are trying to get your money – this time, they’re pretending to be from your electric company. Evergy has received customer reports of individuals placing phone calls to customers and claiming to be Evergy representatives. The individuals are asking customers for immediate payment to avoid service disconnection. In...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC 2

Hackers purchase passwords to access apps like Venmo, CashApp & drain accounts

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The pandemic has changed the ways we do things, even small tasks like paying for gas. While contactless payment methods like Apple Pay, Venmo, and CashApp are convenient and relatively germ-free, they can put your money in the pockets of criminals. Whether it’s paying a friend or settling a tab, digital wallets are getting more use than leather wallets.
TECHNOLOGY
Houston Chronicle

BBB on Homes: Beware of unscrupulous contractors

The hurricane season is not over yet, and some homeowners are still dealing with necessary repairs after Hurricane Nicholas. Unfortunately, the aftermath of a crisis also brings out contractors taking advantage of those who have already been victimized. The Better Business Bureau is warning homeowners affected by natural disasters to beware of unscrupulous contractors. There are many reputable contractors, but certain ones may perform shoddy work or make big promises they can’t deliver.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
WCTV

TPD warns of new scam involving CashApp/Venmo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is warning about a new trick thieves are using to steal money from people, right under their nose. The scam preys upon the victim’s kindness and willingness to help a stranger in need. In each case, the victim is approached by someone...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Ubergizmo

Apple Makes It Easier For Users To Report Scam Apps

With there being millions of apps in Apple’s App Store, there are bound to be some that are bad eggs that try to scam users. We’ve heard such stories before, where some scam apps are reportedly raking in as much as $1 million from users per month. Now it seems that Apple has finally addressed those issues by making it easier for users to report these types of apps.
TECHNOLOGY
tech.co

Bots Are Impersonating Twitter Users for PayPal and Venmo Scams

If you hang out on enough social media sites, you're likely familiar with a certain type of post: Someone's cat suddenly fell sick and racked up a vet bill or someone's between jobs and needs a rent payment, so they've sent out a call for their followers to donate a few bucks.
INTERNET
Union-Recorder

BBB: What to know before downloading a cashback app

If you are looking for new ways to save money on daily purchases, latest trend isn’t clipping coupons; it’s cashback apps. By using apps such as Rakuten and Ibotta, shoppers can earn rewards, such as cash or gift cards, after making a purchase. But before you sign up for one or more of these apps, be sure to do your research.
CELL PHONES
idropnews.com

Apple Returns ‘Report a Problem’ to the App Store So You Can Report Scammers

Apple removed the option to report App Store problems several years ago but has quietly added it again to iOS 15. However, a couple of improvements were made to the feature. Previously, you could only report scams for apps in which you already installed and made in-app purchases. Unfortunately, this meant that it was inevitable that scammers who created the scam apps were getting your money before the issue was even discovered and reported.
CELL PHONES
Wired UK

Facebook account hacked? Here’s how to get it back

Joanne Hogue, a US-based PR executive, was working in the UK when she realised her Facebook account had been hacked. The first sign was an email from Facebook alerting her to a login attempt from New Jersey in the US. Seconds later, Hogue’s password was changed. Panicked, she tried to sign in to Facebook, but it was too late, she was locked out.
INTERNET
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy