Beaver’s Best Bets for the YellaWood 500: Dark horse bonanza

Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR’s biggest oval (2.66-mile tri-oval), was the site for all three NASCAR series races this past weekend. Multi-vehicle wrecks and weather were factors in the schedules. Saturday’s Truck series took a 5-lap overtime to complete the event. The XFINITY Series followed later on Saturday and dealt with some rain and some wrecks. Since there are no lights around the huge track, this race was shortened by seven laps due to darkness. Sunday’s Cup race never got past the warm-up laps before being postponed to Monday afternoon because of rain. On Monday, after lap 118 of the scheduled 188 laps, persistent rain forced NASCAR to call it a completed race. Bubba Wallace, the leader on lap 118, was declared the winner. He became the first Black driver to win a race in NASCAR’s premier series since Hall of Famer Wendell Scott took the checkered flag on Dec. 1, 1963. What the three races had in common: This is the first time in NASCAR history there has been a first-time winner from all three series in a single weekend at the same track. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR feeder series are included below as well as brief details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO