Beaver’s Best Bets for the YellaWood 500: Dark horse bonanza

By Dan Beaver
nbcsportsedge.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePicking a winner on a carburetor-restricted superspeedway is one of the most difficult tasks undertaken four times a year by NASCAR bettors. In 19 races at Talladega Superspeedway and Daytona International Speedway since the start of 2017, 13 drivers have won at least one race – and for most of them, one is all they were allotted.

