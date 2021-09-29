CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, FL

LeeWay reinstates $3 fee on local bridges

By Chris Redfearn
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FeBNM_0cCFaZdR00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Beginning October 1, LeeWay is reinstating a $3 admin fee for travelers not using a LeeWay transponder on the Sanibel Causeway Bridge, Cape Coral Bridge, or Midpoint Memorial Bridge.

Lee County Commissioner Brian Hammam explained that the $3 admin fee was waived during the pandemic as they transitioned to cashless payments. But now, with more cars back on the road Hamman said the costs are unsustainable.

“It does cost the county money to have to look up your license plate, to have to then prepare the bill, and then send it to you, and then hope that you pay it back, and then process all that — once you do pay it back,” Hamman said.

Getting a transponder is now free. Click here to create an account, and LeeWay will mail you a transponder to be placed on your windshield within a few business days.

LeeWay customers can use the LeeWay transponder in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina at facilities run by:

  • Florida Department of Transportation Turnpike system (SunPass)
  • Central Florida Expressway Authority (E-Pass)
  • Miami Dade Expressway Authority (SunPass)
  • Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (SunPass)
  • North Carolina Triangle Expressway (Quick Pass)
  • Georgia State Road & Tollway Authority (Peach Pass)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 ways to save the economy and raise the debt ceiling

(CNN) — Everyone seems to agree the US debt ceiling should be raised to pay for tax cuts and spending the government has already approved -- and to avoid the economic calamity that would likely result from a US default. But Congress is tied up in knots. Senate Minority Leader...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Coral, FL
Traffic
City
Miami, FL
Lee County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
Lee County, FL
Government
Sanibel, FL
Traffic
State
North Carolina State
Sanibel, FL
Government
City
Cape Coral, FL
State
Georgia State
Cape Coral, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
City
Sanibel, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Associated Press

Fed up by pandemic, US food workers launch rare strikes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A summer of labor unrest at U.S. food manufacturers has stretched into fall, as pandemic-weary workers continue to strike for better pay. Around 1,400 workers at Kellogg Co.’s U.S. cereal plants walked off the job this week, saying negotiations with the company over pay and benefits are at an impasse. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, a strike by 420 workers against Heaven Hill Distillery is in its fourth week.
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
CNN

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan says head coach Urban Meyer must 'regain our trust' after 'inexcusable' video

(CNN) — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has criticized but ultimately stood by Urban Meyer after lewd videos of the NFL team's head coach were shared widely online. Footage of Meyer sitting on a stool at a bar in Columbus, Ohio, as a woman danced close to his lap went viral at the weekend before another clip emerged of the married 57-year-old appearing to touch the women's bottom on the same night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leeway
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
CNN

Priest: The question I was asked after the French Catholic Church sexual abuse report

Father Edward L. Beck, CP, is a Roman Catholic priest and a religion commentator for CNN. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — The faithful of the Catholic Church in France -- and indeed worldwide -- are reeling from a commission's report documenting that between 2,900 and 3,200 church workers have abused more than 200,000 minors over a 70-year span. Upon hearing the news, a parishioner of mine asked, "Father, is this abuse stuff starting all over again?" Gratefully, I was able to say, no, however, the continued reckoning of the Catholic Church and other institutions continues because of years of denial and cover-up. Yes, things have changed, but change has been too long in coming.
RELIGION
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy