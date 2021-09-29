CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Fight Night 193 pre-event facts: Thiago Santos on cusp of UFC knockout record

By Mike Bohn
USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UFC kicks off its busy October schedule on Saturday with UFC Fight Night 193., which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with a card that streams on ESPN+. Two important figures in the light heavyweight division will clash in the main event. Former title challenger Thiago Santos (21-9 MMA, 13-8 UFC) attempts to snap his three-fight losing skid against Johnny Walker (18-5 MMA, 4-2 UFC), who seeks a signature win inside the octagon.

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Thiago Santos wants to test Jiri Prochazka's chin after UFC Fight Night 193: 'I'm here'

Thiago Santos sees a matchup with Jiri Prochazka as his gateway to a title shot after emerging victorious from the UFC Fight Night 193 main event. Santos (22-9 MMA, 14-8 UFC) snapped his three-fight losing skid on Saturday with a unanimous decision win over Johnny Walker (18-6 MMA, 4-3 UFC) in the light heavyweight headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It was a critical performance for the Brazilian on the final fight of his current UFC contract.
UFC
Thiago Santos bounces back with decision win over Johnny Walker in lackluster UFC Vegas 38 main event

Thiago Santos got a much needed win in the UFC Vegas 38 main event, although it probably wasn’t the statement he hoped to make. Over the course of five rounds, Santos managed to land the better strikes against Johnny Walker, who spent the majority of the fight setting up feints but not actually unleashing any combinations. While the shots landed were few and far between, Santos did connect with a few hard kicks to the body and legs as well as the only true power punches, which helped him secure the victory.
UFC
UFC Fight Night 193 results: Thiago Santos snaps skid, decisions Johnny Walker in final fight of contract

Thiago Santos earned one of the most important wins of his career on Saturday when he defeated Johnny Walker in the UFC Fight Night 193 main event. After suffering three consecutive losses and undergoing a serious double knee reconstruction surgery, Santos needed to show he was still a player in the light heavyweight division. He largely did that, outpointing Walker over the course of five rounds to take a unanimous decision by scores of 48-47, 48-47, and 48-47.
UFC
UFC Fight Night 193 post-event facts: Casey O'Neill already making a mark in record books

The UFC hosted the first of five events in October on Saturday with UFC Fight Night 193, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. An important light heavyweight fight was spotlighted in the main event. Thiago Santos (22-9 MMA, 14-8 UFC) snapped a three-fight losing skid in his fifth headlining appearance inside the octagon, defeating fellow Brazilian Johnny Walker (18-6 MMA, 4-3 UFC) by unanimous decision.
UFC
Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for Thiago Santos after UFC Fight Night 193 win?

Thiago Santos secured one of the most important victories of his career Saturday when he brought his more than two-year winless stretch to an end. Santos (22-9 MMA, 14-8 UFC) snapped his three-fight losing skid in the UFC Fight Night 193 headliner when he earned a unanimous decision victory over Johnny Walker (18-6 MMA, 4-3 UFC) in the match up of light heavyweight contenders.
UFC

