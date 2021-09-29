UFC Fight Night 193 pre-event facts: Thiago Santos on cusp of UFC knockout record
The UFC kicks off its busy October schedule on Saturday with UFC Fight Night 193., which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with a card that streams on ESPN+. Two important figures in the light heavyweight division will clash in the main event. Former title challenger Thiago Santos (21-9 MMA, 13-8 UFC) attempts to snap his three-fight losing skid against Johnny Walker (18-5 MMA, 4-2 UFC), who seeks a signature win inside the octagon.mmajunkie.usatoday.com
