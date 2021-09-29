CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Trade Skills

 7 days ago

IGN has the recipes and progression info for each of New World's Trade Skills in our Wiki Guide.

IGN

Walkthrough

IGN's Far Cry 6 complete strategy guide and walkthrough will lead you through every step of Far Cry 6 from the title screen to the final credits, including every collectible location, boss strategy and more. This section of the IGN Far Cry 6 Guide includes links to every page in...
IGN

How to unlock Guapo

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about unlocking Guapo, the attack crocodile who serves as the first Amigo you can get in the game. Unlocking Guapo is done as part of the third Operation Mission in the game: Juan of a Kind. As such, he'll be the first Amigo players will attain, and every player will get him automatically.
IGN

Intellect Skills

This page will break down the six Intellect Skills in Disco Elysium, including their general use and how they affect the game world. You can use the wiki navigation or the links below to see the other skill group pages. The six Intellect Skills are Logic, Encyclopedia, Rhetoric, Drama, Conceptualization,...
IGN

Fetch Quest

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Fetch Quest Side Quest, including how to unlock it and what you need to do to complete it. Operation Stats. Location: Madrugada - Costa del Mar - Mogote Foothills - Montero Farm. Rewards:...
IGN

Sundown - Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation Sundown. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:00 Operation Start 01:30 Reach the church in the town of Verdera 02:40 Find the sniper rifle inside the bell tower 03:10 Cutscene 06:25 Carry Alejandro to safety before he dies 09:39 Defend Philly's truck 13:10 Cutscene.
IGN

Essential Tips

Far Cry 6 is here, bringing its unique blend of open-world chaos and terrifying villains to the next generation. If Ubisoft’s latest open-world offering has you a little overwhelmed, or you just want to start off with your best foot forward, we’ve got plenty of tips and tricks to help you through the opening hours.
IGN

Diesel Daisy - Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation Diesel Daisy. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:00 Operation Start 00:30 Talk to Philly 02:10 Start Diesel Daisy 04:25 Find a bit of Philly Magic 05:15 Find a circuit board 09:15 Deliver the parts to Philly 14:30 Protect Diesel Daisy while she makes napalm 17:25 Cutscene 18:15 Destroy Diesel Daisy.
IGN

Justicia Montero - Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation Justicia Montero. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:00 Operation Start 02:25 Destroy the Modified Tobacco fields 05:55 Confront Jose Castillo 08:30 Kill Jose Castillo 10:00 Cutscene.
IGN

Open Skies -Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation Open Skies. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:00 operation Start 00:45 Access the underground bunker 02:20 Hack the main computer 05:10 Escape the FND Radar Bunker area.
IGN

Fly Ball - Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation Fly Ball. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:00 Operation Start 00:45 Find the baseball pitching machine 02:45 Find a military plane for Philly 04:00 Deliver the plane Philly 05:40 Cutscene.
IGN

Death Warrant - Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation Death Warrant. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:00 Operation Start 01:10 Kill Jose's top lieutenants 03:23 Search the hotel for clues 05:45 Kill Lieutenant Pena 07:25 Kill Lieutenant Jimenez.
IGN

Bury The Hatchet - Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation Bury The Hatchet. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:00 Operation Start 00:40 Talk to Father Pietro 02:00 Search for Carlos's machete 03:48 Deliver the machete to Alejandro 05:10 Cutscene.
IGN

Second Son - Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation Second Son. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:00 Operation Start 00:50 Steal a military Paria truck 02:05 Deliver the Paria truck to Carlos 02:30 Cutscene 02:55 Travel with Carlos to the prison 04:30 Rescue Miguel from the prison 11:10 Escape with Miguel 12:40 Cutscene.
IGN

Riders Republic - Year 1 Content Trailer

Check out the trailer for a breakdown of what to expect with Riders Republic's first year of post-launch content for the multiplayer outdoor sports playground game, including free seasonal content and exclusive content for Year 1 Pass owners. Riders Republic Year 1 will feature four different seasons with unique themes and kicks off on day one with the Grand Opening Pre-Season. In Season One, winter comes to the Republic. The Winter Bash will introduce a seasonal progression where players can unlock content and rewards by participating in time-limited multiplayer experiences, events and special activities. Year 1 Pass owners will get access to additional exotic kits coming with exclusive skins and content, as well as an exclusive legendary cosmetic bundle to ride with style. Season Two features the Showdown Multiplayer Mode, a 6v6 confrontation played in wild arenas. While Season Three will bring the BMX Sport add-on to the Republic alongside BMX dedicated arenas as well as fresh playgrounds and events to discover. Riders Republic launches for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and PC on October 28, 2021.
IGN

Clear The Air - Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation Clear The Air. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:00 Operation Start 01:30 Destroy the poison.
