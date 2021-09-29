CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weapon Mastery

IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIGN has the perks and details for each of New World's Weapon Mastery skills in our Wiki Guide. This Weapon Mastery page is a stub. Make it more useful by clicking the "Edit" button and adding your own text, stats, pictures, and videos!

www.ign.com

IGN

Packing Heat - Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation Packing Heat. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:00 01:05 Steal the amma truck for Philly 04:50 Deliver the truck to Philly 06:50 Cutscene.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Open Skies -Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation Open Skies. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:00 operation Start 00:45 Access the underground bunker 02:20 Hack the main computer 05:10 Escape the FND Radar Bunker area.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sundown - Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation Sundown. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:00 Operation Start 01:30 Reach the church in the town of Verdera 02:40 Find the sniper rifle inside the bell tower 03:10 Cutscene 06:25 Carry Alejandro to safety before he dies 09:39 Defend Philly's truck 13:10 Cutscene.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Fly Ball - Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation Fly Ball. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:00 Operation Start 00:45 Find the baseball pitching machine 02:45 Find a military plane for Philly 04:00 Deliver the plane Philly 05:40 Cutscene.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality - Exclusive Gameplay Trailer

Prepare to embark on your own Doctor Who adventure in Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality. This game expands upon the original story from the Doctor Who: The Edge of Time VR game. Check out this exclusive Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality gameplay trailer to see what's in store. Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality features new environments, a new threat, and plenty of Easter eggs for fans to discover. Naturally, players will also face classic Doctor Who enemies such as the Daleks, Cybermen, and even the Weeping Angels. It'll also star familiar characters, including the Tenth Doctor, voiced by David Tennant, and the Thirteenth Doctor, voiced by Jodie Whittaker. Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality releases on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on October 14, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Bloodborne PS5 Remaster and Sequel in the Works by Bluepoint Games: Report

Bluepoint Games is apparently working on a Bloodborne PS5 remaster as well as a sequel. Colin Moriarty, who previously leaked the Demon’s Souls remake, has claimed that the remaster and sequel are in the works. Moriarty tweeted, “I'm hearing through the grapevine Bluepoint may be on a journey to Yharnam.”...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Lineage2M - Class Intro Highlight Trailer

The Korean mobile MMORPG, Lineage2M, is coming to 29 countries in the West for iOS and Android devices this winter. Check out the teaser trailer for a peek at the classes in the game. Lineage2M will also arrive with PURPLE, which is NCSOFT's proprietary PC cross-play service. It allows users to play Lineage2M on their PC as well as their phone interchangeably. Based in the fantasy universe of Lineage, Lineage2M features five playable races: Humans, Elves, Dwarves, Dark Elves, and Orcs. Character professions are determined by the weapons they specialize in: Swords, Dual Swords, Daggers, Bows, Staves, and Orbs - each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Pre-registration for the game is available now on iOS and Android.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Far Cry 6 Video Review

Far Cry 6 reviewed by Jon Ryan on Xbox Series X. Also available on Xbox One, PlayStation, PC, and Stadia. Far Cry 6 is some of the most fun I've had with this series in nearly a decade. Its cast delivers strong performances across an enjoyable story, even if it's also a fairly predictable one that doesn't always land the bigger swings it tries to take. And despite some faltering new inventory mechanics and a handful of bizarre design choices, its creative weaponry and more diverse crew of enemy types means capturing an outpost, ransacking a convoy, or even just taking a ride with a buddy has never felt better.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Second Son - Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation Second Son. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:00 Operation Start 00:50 Steal a military Paria truck 02:05 Deliver the Paria truck to Carlos 02:30 Cutscene 02:55 Travel with Carlos to the prison 04:30 Rescue Miguel from the prison 11:10 Escape with Miguel 12:40 Cutscene.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Paradise Lost - Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation Paradise Lost. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:00 Meet Clara in Esperanza 00:55 Cutscene 01:20 Meet Clara in Esperanza 01:50 Cutscene 03:30 Plant explosives at checkpoints 07:20 Rendezvous with Juan 12:10 Secure the hotel lobby 15:40 Go to Anton's penthouse suite 16:15 Cutscene 18:25 Escape from Hotel Paraiso.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Essential Tips

Far Cry 6 is here, bringing its unique blend of open-world chaos and terrifying villains to the next generation. If Ubisoft’s latest open-world offering has you a little overwhelmed, or you just want to start off with your best foot forward, we’ve got plenty of tips and tricks to help you through the opening hours.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Walkthrough

IGN's Far Cry 6 complete strategy guide and walkthrough will lead you through every step of Far Cry 6 from the title screen to the final credits, including every collectible location, boss strategy and more. This section of the IGN Far Cry 6 Guide includes links to every page in...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to unlock Guapo

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about unlocking Guapo, the attack crocodile who serves as the first Amigo you can get in the game. Unlocking Guapo is done as part of the third Operation Mission in the game: Juan of a Kind. As such, he'll be the first Amigo players will attain, and every player will get him automatically.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Juan Of A Kind

After you’ve accepted the mission, turn around and head down the stairs, then turn left again and head down another set of stairs. Straight ahead you’ll find a chest containing a Rank 2 piece of Chest armor. Equip it and continue down the slope towards the quest marker. Find Juan.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

10 Weird Weapons in JRPG History

One of my favorite gaming memories involves finding Cid’s “Mop” weapon in Final Fantasy VII while digging in the Bone Village when I was a kid. At the time, I was still new to the JRPG, and I thought a mop as a powerful weapon was very funny and weird. Fast-forward twenty-five years later and thousands of gaming hours later, and a mop as a weapon is just the tip of a very weird weapon iceberg that exists out in the world of game weapons.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Preview

Battlefield has always prioritized a certain degree of multiplayer insanity, but nothing in the series thus far prepared me for a mega-cyclone tearing across the map, wrecking cars, uprooting trees, and sucking up any poor souls who've gotten too close with their parachutes. Between the bullets, the gunships, and the artillery, we also have to watch out for this?Battlefield 2042 aims to take us into the near future, with a world on the brink and a cascading series of environmental catastrophes towering over the petty squabbles of mankind. After a few hours with the beta that’s about to open up, it is clear that DICE has gone absolutely giddy with excess — totally lapping the chaos it experimented with in its previous historical veneers. The Battle of the Bulge was hellish, but at least there weren't any tornados.
VIDEO GAMES

