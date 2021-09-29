Weapon Mastery

Prepare to embark on your own Doctor Who adventure in Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality. This game expands upon the original story from the Doctor Who: The Edge of Time VR game. Check out this exclusive Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality gameplay trailer to see what's in store. Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality features new environments, a new threat, and plenty of Easter eggs for fans to discover. Naturally, players will also face classic Doctor Who enemies such as the Daleks, Cybermen, and even the Weeping Angels. It'll also star familiar characters, including the Tenth Doctor, voiced by David Tennant, and the Thirteenth Doctor, voiced by Jodie Whittaker. Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality releases on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on October 14, 2021.

