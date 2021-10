94% of malware comes via email and 32% of security breaches in 2019 included phishing, according to statistics, and while there has been a big improvement in the way SMEs respond to vulnerabilities and even zero-day attacks over the course of the last year, the result of which is that attackers are changing the focus of their assaults from the operating system to a remote control tool and consultant and changing to phishing attacks that target users.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 HOURS AGO