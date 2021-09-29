CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia's Final TRC Match To Go Ahead After Pumas' COVID Breach

By Sporting News
Sporting News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight members of Argentina’s Rugby Championship squad have been denied re-entry to Queensland after taking a trip across the NSW border to Byron Bay on their day off, with any involvement in the last match of the tournament now ruled out. The six players and two team officials were stopped...

