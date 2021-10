Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, the AL MVP frontrunner as the regular season winds down, has been one of MLB's biggest stories in 2021. This year, he's smashed 45 home runs at the plate while leading the AL in triples, and on the mound Ohtani has pitched to a 3.18 ERA across 23 starts with 156 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings. Add up his contributions on both sides -- all, of course, from a single roster spot -- and he has a WAR of 8.9, which leads all of MLB by a sizable margin.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO