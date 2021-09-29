Driver killed when pickup truck crashes into Conoy Township house, catches fire
A driver was killed Wednesday evening after a truck crashed into a Conoy Township, Lancaster County, home. It happened around 6 p.m. at a house on the 100 block of Kissel Barrick Road. A neighbor said the pickup truck appeared to be going at a very high speed before the crash.
