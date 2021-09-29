CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Progressives praise appointment of Dr. Mary Bassett to head DOH

By Zach Williams
cityandstateny.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Kathy Hochul is appointing Dr. Mary Bassett as state health commissioner and progressive legislators could seemingly not be any more happier. "Being Jewish, I don't really know what it feels like to be a kid on Christmas morning – but I think it must be kind of like this," Assembly Health Committee Chair Richard Gottfried of Manhattan said in an interview. “She is somebody with the strongest progressive public health values.” His counterpart in the state Senate, Gustavo Rivera of the Bronx, sent City & State a GIF of a slam dunk when asked his thoughts on her appointment. They are hardly the only left-leaning people singing the praises of the former New York City health commissioner on social media.

