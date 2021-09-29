Best New Canadian Songs: Drake, TwoTiime, Belly, and More

Rihanna is an industry unto herself. The Barbadian singer broke out in the mid-2000s as a teenager, and has since racked up more than a dozen number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100, in addition to her Fenty cosmetics and fashion brand that made her a billionaire. But it has been five years since she released her last album, “Anti” (2016). We’ve been waiting for a new collection ever since, but while we wait, let’s count down the best songs of her career as a lead artist. As one of the most prolific featured artists of the 21st century, we...

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO