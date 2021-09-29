CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

A Week After A Volcanic Eruption, A Spanish Island Faces A New Threat: Toxic Gas

By Nell Clark
wfdd.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials of La Palma in the Canary Islands directed residents to seal off their doors and windows to block toxic gas created when volcanic lava spills into the sea. Residents on the western side of the Spanish island were told to use tape and wet towels to keep out the potentially dangerous gases. Experts reported that when the molten lava pours into the Atlantic Ocean, the two can combine to produce clouds of dangerous gases. They urged residents in the area to take shelter if outside nearby.

www.wfdd.org

Comments / 0

Related
weatherboy.com

Red Alert Issued for U.S. Volcano ; Explosions Imminent

While visuals from the new, destructive volcanic eruption on La Palma in the Canary Islands is captivating viewers from around the globe, a volcano closer to home in the U.S. is exploding with new activity too, prompting officials to raise a RED alert level. According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory...
ENVIRONMENT
dronedj.com

Drone captures lava from Spain’s La Palma volcano crashing into ocean

Spain’s La Palma island is expanding. As the red-hot lava from the volcano that erupted on the island on September 19 reached the Atlantic Ocean this week, it triggered plumes of white steam. The molten rock cooled rapidly on coming into contact with the water, binding itself to the cliffside, enlarging the island’s territory. A drone captured the historic moment.
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

Stunning Satellite Image Shows Lava Burning a Path to the Sea From La Palma Volcano

This image, captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission on September 30, 2021, shows the flow of lava from the volcano erupting on the Spanish island of La Palma. The cascade of lava can be seen spilling into the Atlantic Ocean, extending the size of the coastline. This ‘lava delta’ covered about 20 hectares when the image was taken.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Pedro Sánchez
Person
Copernicus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Atlantic Ocean#Eruption#Spanish#Eu#State
The Independent

Lava from Spanish volcano surges after crater collapse

More earthquakes rattled the Spanish island of La Palma on Monday, as the lava flow from an erupting volcano surged after part of the crater collapsed.Officials said they didn’t expect to evacuate any more people from the area, because the fiery molten rock was following the same route to the sea as earlier flows.Spain’s National Geographical Institute said it recorded two quakes early Monday that measured more than 3.0 magnitude, two weeks after the volcano erupted on what is one of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa “It’s not over yet, we don’t even know how long there is...
ENVIRONMENT
eturbonews.com

Hawaii Reports New Volcanic Eruption

At approximately 3:20 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time (HST) today, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, an eruption began within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea’s summit caldera, within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Fissures have opened within the old lava lake in the crater to the east and are generating lava flows on the lake surface.
HAWAII STATE
kion546.com

EXPLAINER: Wide dangers ahead for Spanish volcanic island

MADRID (AP) — The eruption of a long-dormant volcano on a small Spanish island in the Atlantic Ocean forced the evacuation of more than 6,000 people and scientists are warning that more dangers lie ahead. Huge plumes of black-and-white smoke shot out from a volcanic ridge where scientists had been monitoring the accumulation of molten lava below the surface. La Palma island is part of the Canary Island archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa. No casualties have been reported but the damage is already considerable: nearly 200 homes as well as banana groves and vineyards destroyed. More dangers lie ahead this week when the rivers of molten lava finally reach the ocean and produce clouds of toxic gas.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Eruptions shut airport on Canaries volcanic island

Clouds of thick black ash from volcanic eruptions in Spain’s Canaries archipelago forced the closure of the airport on La Palma island on Saturday, authorities said. The Cumbre Vieja volcano came to life a week ago and has intermittently spewed out lava and ash leading to the cancellation of all seven flights on Friday.
WORLD
The Independent

La Palma volcano violently erupts through the night

The volcanic eruption in La Palma has produced spectacular footage of molten lava bursting out from the ground amid soaring sheets of flame and clouds of pyroclastic ash. The Spanish island eruption has intensified, officials said Sunday, with experts at the Canary Islands’ volcanology institute, Involcan, saying that explosive activity in the vents of the volcano had become stronger.
ENVIRONMENT
wfdd.org

Spain's prime minister says La Palma will be rebuilt as lava flow continues

Spain's prime minister vowed to rebuild the country's Canary Island of La Palma, following a volcanic eruption that began two weeks ago and continues to spew ash and lava. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced an aid package of 206 million euros, approximately $238 million, on Sunday during his third visit to the island since the eruptions started on Sept. 19, according to the Associated Press.
EUROPE
Travel Weekly

Tui cancels La Palma flights for three weeks in face of volcanic eruption

Tui is cancelling flights from the UK to La Palma for at least three weeks as the volcanic eruption on the Canary island continues. The action followed Cumbre Vieja volcano blowing open two more fissures earlier in the week, with authorities reporting “intense” activity in the area. The eruption was...
WORLD
AFP

Volcano evacuees face huge reconstruction challenges

The lives of thousands may have been devastated by the volcano's eruption on La Palma island, but many are starting to dream of returning home and starting to rebuild. It has been more than two weeks since La Cumbre Vieja began erupting, forcing more than 6,000 people out of their homes as the lava burnt its way across huge swathes of land on the western side of La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands. And there is no legislation that prevents them from going back to their homes in the Aridane valley, a fertile agricultural area that is home to 20,000 people that has borne the brunt of the eruption, with the lava destroying more than 1,000 buildings. Unlike Italy's Mount Etna or Mount Fuji in Japan, which have one central vent, the volcano on La Palma makes a new fissure each time it erupts, meaning it isn't possible to set up a clearly defined exclusion zone.
JAPAN
kyma.com

Must See Video: Spectacular drone video shows lava crashing into the sea

TAZACORTE, Spain (CBS News) - Drone video shows lava from Spain's Cumbre Vieja volcano crashing into the sea, sending up plumes of white steam on Wednesday. Despite fears of toxic gases, authorities said the air inland remained fine to breathe. Lava from the volcano that began erupting 10 days ago...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy