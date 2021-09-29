A Week After A Volcanic Eruption, A Spanish Island Faces A New Threat: Toxic Gas
Officials of La Palma in the Canary Islands directed residents to seal off their doors and windows to block toxic gas created when volcanic lava spills into the sea. Residents on the western side of the Spanish island were told to use tape and wet towels to keep out the potentially dangerous gases. Experts reported that when the molten lava pours into the Atlantic Ocean, the two can combine to produce clouds of dangerous gases. They urged residents in the area to take shelter if outside nearby.www.wfdd.org
Comments / 0