Mariners GameDay — September 29 vs. Oakland

Dodger Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAS YOU KNOW…the Mariners pitching staff did not allow a walk in last night’s 4–2 win…that came after walking just 1 the previous night in a 13–4 win vs. Oakland, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that it is the 9th instance this season that Seattle’s pitching staff has walked 0 or 1 batters over a 2-game span, most in the Majors?…the Mariners pitching staff has surrendered 0 or 1 walk over a 2-game span from May 13–14, July 8–9, July 30–31, July 31-Aug. 1, Aug. 10–11, Aug. 11–12, Aug. 15–17, Aug. 17–18 and Sept. 27–28…the Chicago White Sox have the 2nd-most instances (8) of 0 or 1 walk over a 2-game span in the Majors this season.

