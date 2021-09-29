CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo firmly denies report of a “Switch Pro” with 4K resolution after OLED model (Update)

By James Bell
gamepur.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: Nintendo has denied the Bloomberg report about development tools for a 4K Nintendo Switch model on the company’s official Japanese Twitter page. Orignal story (Rumors of a “Switch Pro” with 4K resolution still running as the new OLED model drops): Even with the arrival of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model coming on October 8, many are still seeking to verify confirmation of the so-called “Nintendo Switch Pro.” Previous reports have claimed this upgraded Switch model would provide additional power to the console and support full 4K resolution. Although these rumors were quickly dashed by the announcement of the OLED model, a recent Bloomberg report suggests the Switch Pro may still be on the table.

The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
Houston Chronicle

The Nintendo Switch OLED model is sleek, vibrant and still not enough

The Nintendo Switch OLED model is coming soon, and even though it boasts a sleek design, has vibrant colors and impresses with its graphics, ultimately it's still not a very exciting upgrade. Nintendo is basically serving up gamers another version of its best-selling 2017 console that is nearly identical besides its nicer screen.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Voice of Cards Demo Out Today on Nintendo Switch (Update)

A new trailer for Yoko Taro’s table-top RPG Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars was shown during today’s Nintendo Direct Stream, with the title set to release on October 28, 2021. Additionally, it was announced that a Voice of Cards demo will be available to download on the Nintendo Switch via an eShop download on September 23, 2021. Update: The PS4 and PC Voice of Cards demo versions are also available.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nintendo Switch OLED: Hands-On Preview

I've spent a lot of money on Nintendo handheld updates over the years. From the GBA SP to the Nintendo 3DS XL, I've rarely been able to resist the allure of a brighter, more attractive screen. So when Nintendo announced the Switch OLED back, I immediately put in my pre-order despite privately worrying that it was a marginal update at best. Is it really worth dropping $350 on a new screen and a handful of other extras?
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Nintendo Minute Unboxes The Switch (OLED Model)

Wondering whether you should grab the new Nintendo Switch (OLED Model)? Well, now you can take a quick peek thanks to Nintendo Minute. The show’s hosts Kit and Krysta have returned this week with a special unboxing of the new Switch model. Of course, they take a closer look at some of its newer features such as the new kickstand and new dock.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Nintendo Switch Pro 4K rumor officially shot down again

The Nintendo Switch remains one of the most loved game consoles in recent years, but it is far from perfect. In fact, it might also be getting too old to compete with the current generation of consoles, at least as far as playing on a big screen is concerned. That has made desires and rumors of a 4K-capable Nintendo Switch only stronger, but, once again, the company officially refuted that it was handing out dev kits for developers to work on 4K-compatible games for a new Switch model.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Rumor: Developers Have Allegedly Received a Nintendo Switch 4k Dev Kit, Nintendo Quickly Shoots Down Report

While we’re waiting on the next iteration of the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch OLED, more rumors have begun to flay all over the place in regards to a more powerful system. As we already know, the OLED is not a major hardware upgrade as some previously thought, but rather a visual step up for the handheld aspect of the system. Not long after this, whispers of a 4k, or a Pro system began to surface, with the possibility of a 2022 release. This speculation has been further fueled by a new report from Bloomberg, who is now stating that they were contacted by several developers who advised that they were working on games with a “Nintendo 4k Dev Kit.” Nintendo was quick to respond as they have now completely denied this report, and shooting down the apparent existence of a newer Switch console.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
whathifi.com

Nintendo denies sending developers a toolkit for a 4K Switch

Nintendo has denied a report saying it sent developers a toolkit to create games for a version of its Switch console that supports 4K graphics. The Bloomberg report claims the gaming giant had kitted out 11 developers with the tools to develop 4K games by the time it had announced its recent OLED model the of Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Nintendo Switch Pro: everything we know about the long-rumored 4K Switch

Even though a Nintendo Switch Pro never came to be, rumors of a 4K Switch refuse to go away. The Japanese company recently announced the Nintendo Switch OLED, a pleasing upgrade over the original console that comes with a bigger screen, a redesigned kickstand, more internal storage, better speakers, and a striking OLED display.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Switch OLED Ready for 4K 60FPS?

According to claims from YouTuber Nintendo Prime, who got the new console ahead of the official release on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, the new dock when compared to the original ships with an HDMI 2.0 controller which is required for 4K output and the cable itself is also ready for 4K output.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

The Kingdom Hearts saga is coming to Nintendo Switch

Fans rejoiced on October 5 when Sora from Kingdom Hearts was revealed to be the final fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. That said, the fun with Sora isn’t going to start and end with his addition to the game. There is no doubt that Nintendo went through a lot of legal hoops in order to get Sora to appear in the Smash Bros. series, and they are definitely taking advantage of the place they ended up. The Kingdom Hearts saga is going to be coming to Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
theaureview.com

Nintendo Switch OLED Model Review: Lateral thinking with withered technology

The Switch OLED represents the best version of the Nintendo Switch hardware to date. In the four years since the launch, the core Switch hardware has received one prior refresh. The 2019 model featured a higher capacity battery and made a small change to the shape of the Joy-Cons. The Switch OLED is, largely, more of the same. It uses the same upgraded battery and maintains the more sculpted shape of the 2019 model. The other changes it makes are evolutionary in nature. Those hoping for major hardware upgrades and performance improvements will be disappointed. Everyone else will be very impressed indeed.
VIDEO GAMES

