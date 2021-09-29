Nintendo firmly denies report of a “Switch Pro” with 4K resolution after OLED model (Update)
Update: Nintendo has denied the Bloomberg report about development tools for a 4K Nintendo Switch model on the company’s official Japanese Twitter page. Orignal story (Rumors of a “Switch Pro” with 4K resolution still running as the new OLED model drops): Even with the arrival of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model coming on October 8, many are still seeking to verify confirmation of the so-called “Nintendo Switch Pro.” Previous reports have claimed this upgraded Switch model would provide additional power to the console and support full 4K resolution. Although these rumors were quickly dashed by the announcement of the OLED model, a recent Bloomberg report suggests the Switch Pro may still be on the table.www.gamepur.com
