Game 159: Reds vs. White Sox (8:10 PM ET) - Gray vs. Rodón (WITH RR LIVE COMMENTARY)
We’re going to try something a little different for the game thread today. Wick and I (BK) will be streaming our commentary LIVE on LeagueDay. Basically, put the game on, have your mute button give Sam LeCure a break for an evening, and watch the game with RR. We’ll probably riff about where the Reds go from here, what to make of this current group, and there may or may not be some TLR shit-talking that you won’t get on the Big One.www.redreporter.com
