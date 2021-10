Upper Peninsula high school seniors who plan to enroll at a college or university in fall 2022 and pursue a health care field are invited to participate in an essay contest celebrating National Rural Health Day. Cash prizes to be awarded in the eastern, central and western U.P. regions are $500 for first place, $250 for second and $100 for third. The entry deadline is Friday, Oct. 15. The contest is sponsored by the Northern Michigan University Center for Rural Health, the Michigan Center for Rural Health and the U.P. Area Health Education Center.

