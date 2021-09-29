CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Whitmer Signs FY 2022 State Budget Into Law

By Jack Hall
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Gretchen Whitmer today signed SB 82 and HB 4400 which ensure funding is now in place for Fiscal Year 2022 which begins on October 1. When combined with the K-12 school aid budget signed earlier this year, the total budget invests $70 billion into Michigan’s future. The budget provides strong investments for the state’s economy, lowers the cost of childcare for Michigan’s working families, invests in education and skills for Michigan’s workforce, protects access to affordable healthcare, prioritizes cleaning up our water and environment, and rebuilds crumbling bridges.

