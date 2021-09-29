Governor Whitmer Signs FY 2022 State Budget Into Law

Governor Gretchen Whitmer today announced more than 10 million primary series doses of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Michiganders. The state has also administered more than 207,000 third doses to those who are immunocompromised and booster doses to eligible individuals. To date, 68.3% of Michiganders age 16 years or older have gotten at least their first dose of one of the three safe, effective vaccines – bringing the state close to its goal of 70% vaccination rate.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO